Atlanta HBCU classic looks to grow football rivalry

The historic HBCU football rivalry between Morehouse and Clark Atlanta is getting a new stage as organizers launch the inaugural ATL Labor Day Classic. It’s an HBCU event designed to turn one of Black college football’s oldest matchups into a weekend-long celebration of Atlanta’s culture and alumni community.

The game, which has traditionally been played later in the season, will now serve as the home opener for both programs. Organizers believe the move will inject fresh energy into a rivalry that dates back to 1900 while giving Atlanta a signature HBCU football event during Labor Day weekend.



“We talked about elevating Morehouse athletics and asking what that looked like for football,” said Jerry Freeman, co-founder of 9167 Sports & Entertainment Agency and one of the event’s organizers. “This rivalry already has the history. We thought, what if we moved it to the front of the season and captured that home opener energy?”



Freeman and fellow co-founder Devon Baker are both Morehouse alumni who said the concept grew out of conversations with Morehouse athletic director Harold Ellis, Clark Atlanta athletic director Dr. Gerald Drew and SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman about expanding the rivalry’s reach.



Instead of waiting until late in the season, organizers believe Labor Day weekend offers the perfect opportunity to welcome students back to campus while drawing alumni to Atlanta before the traditional homecoming season begins.



“We talk about this as the AUC homecoming,” Freeman said. “This will be the first HBCU classic experience for many freshmen from Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Morris Brown. That’s great energy.”

While the game remains the centerpiece, organizers are emphasizing that the ATL Labor Day Classic is intended to be a full experience rather than simply four quarters of football.



One of the event’s signature additions will be an 8,000-square-foot VIP lounge overlooking the field at B.T. Harvey Stadium. The premium space will feature lounge seating, food stations, beverages and entertainment while allowing fans to watch the game without leaving the social atmosphere that has become synonymous with HBCU football weekends.



For fans looking for a more traditional experience, organizers are introducing a Fan Zone Tailgate adjacent to the stadium, complete with alumni tents, food trucks, DJs and opportunities to watch the game while continuing to tailgate.



“We wanted to make sure people didn’t have to choose between the tailgate and the game,” Freeman said. “You can enjoy both together.”



Additional events are expected throughout the weekend, including a Friday evening mixer, postgame entertainment and a Sunday brunch. Organizers also plan to announce community partnerships, including healthcare initiatives aimed at serving both fans and nearby neighborhoods.

Building a lasting tradition

Beyond launching another football classic, Freeman said the long-term vision is to establish a signature Labor Day tradition rooted in Atlanta’s unique position within HBCU culture.



“Atlanta is really the center of HBCU culture,” Freeman said. “Not only do we have the Atlanta University Center, but so many HBCU graduates from across the country end up living here. We want this tradition to live beyond the rivalry and create year-round engagement with students, alumni and the community.”



While organizers expect strong ticket demand when sales officially begin, Freeman said attendance is only one measure of success.



The larger goal is creating an event that grows alongside the city and becomes synonymous with Labor Day in Atlanta, celebrating one of the nation’s oldest HBCU rivalries while showcasing the Atlanta University Center to a broader audience.



If successful, the ATL Labor Day Classic could become more than another football game on the calendar—it could evolve into one of the marquee HBCU events of Labor Day weekend.