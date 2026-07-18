HBCU Grambling State secures million-plus federal

Grambling State, an HBCU in northern Louisiana, has secured a $1.5 million federal investment aimed at strengthening energy infrastructure on campus and throughout the surrounding city.



The funding will support the Grambling Community Grid and Infrastructure Improvement project. The initiative focuses on shared utility infrastructure, emergency preparedness and energy resilience.



Unlike an improvement limited to a single campus facility, the planned work is designed to serve both the university and its neighbors. That wider footprint makes the project part of the community’s public-safety strategy as well as an investment in Grambling State’s day-to-day operations.



U.S. Sen. John Kennedy sponsored the federal appropriation, according to a university announcement. Grambling State also expects the project to leverage state and other non-federal support as planning moves forward.



“This $1.5 million investment is a significant win for Grambling State University, the City of Grambling and every person who calls this community home,” Grambling State President Martin Lemelle Jr. said.



The project could strengthen the energy system serving students, faculty, staff, residents, businesses and first responders. University officials say improved utility capacity and coordination will prove especially important during severe weather or other emergencies.



For Grambling State, the investment also represents another step in connecting the HBCU more closely with the city that shares its name. The university and city signed a memorandum of understanding in May 2025. That agreement established a framework for cooperation in infrastructure, public safety, emergency response, workforce development and community service.

Federal investment builds on city partnership

Lemelle said the partnership has moved beyond broad promises and toward measurable progress.



“Our MOU affirmed that our futures are interconnected,” Lemelle said. “This federal investment demonstrates what can happen when we approach our challenges together, align our priorities and advocate with one voice.”



Grambling Mayor Alvin Bradley called the appropriation an important step for both the city and university. He said the two institutions share a commitment to improving infrastructure, preparedness and quality of life.



The federal project arrives as colleges face growing pressure to protect aging infrastructure from severe weather and service disruptions. For an HBCU such as Grambling State, energy resilience also affects campus operations, public safety and the ability to serve the surrounding community.



University leaders have not announced a construction schedule or detailed list of improvements. Grambling State and the city will work with the appropriate federal agencies as project planning and award administration continue.



Additional information about the scope and implementation timeline will come later. The university also has not disclosed how much additional state or non-federal support it expects to secure.



Still, the $1.5 million appropriation gives the joint infrastructure initiative a significant starting point.



“It is not simply about being neighbors,” Lemelle said. “It is about sharing responsibility, pursuing resources together and building a stronger future for the University, the city and the people we collectively serve.”



The next phase will determine how Grambling State and the city convert that federal support into specific improvements—and how quickly those improvements reach the campus and surrounding community.