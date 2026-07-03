Rapper Juvenile to headline HBCU Classic Weekend

The Gulf Coast Challenge is adding a pair of Southern hip-hop icons to its 2026 football weekend festivities.

Organizers announced that Juvenile and Webbie will headline HBCU Fest on Friday, Oct. 2, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The concert will serve as one of the marquee events leading into the annual Gulf Coast Challenge football game between Jackson State and Alabama A&M on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Friday night concert has become a staple of Gulf Coast Challenge weekend, expanding the annual event beyond football by celebrating HBCU culture through music, entertainment and community events.

“HBCU Fest has become one of the signature experiences of Gulf Coast Challenge Weekend because it brings people together through music and culture,” Gulf Coast Challenge CEO Charly Duke said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Juvenile and Webbie to Mobile for what promises to be an incredible night.”

Juvenile helped define Southern rap in the late 1990s with hits including “Back That Azz Up,” “Slow Motion” and “Ha.” Webbie, a Louisiana native, rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with songs such as “Independent” and “Give Me That.”

The concert precedes one of the SWAC’s most anticipated offensive showcases.

Jackson State, Alabama A&M meet again in Mobile

Jackson State and Alabama A&M return to Mobile after the Tigers dominated last year’s Gulf Coast Challenge.

Jackson State rolled to a 57-24 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 4, 2025, before a crowd of 14,517 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Quarterback JaCobian Morgan led the Tigers’ offense by throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Wide receiver Shemar Savage caught touchdown passes of 22 and 60 yards, and Jackson State scored 33 first-half points to seize control of the game.

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown IV threw for 341 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the loss, while wide receiver Daveon Walker recorded a 41-yard touchdown reception and Franck Pierre added a 36-yard scoring catch.

Jackson State finished with more than 550 yards of total offense as the Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season.

Looking ahead to 2026

This year’s matchup will feature plenty of intrigue as both programs enter the season with experienced quarterbacks.

Brown returns to lead Alabama A&M after another productive campaign, while Jackson State hands the offense to sophomore Jared Lockhart, who emerged late last season to help lead the Tigers to a SWAC championship.

With the addition of HBCU Fest featuring Juvenile and Webbie, organizers are once again building a weekend that combines football, music and HBCU culture into one of the premier events on the fall calendar.

The Gulf Coast Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.