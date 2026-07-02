Memphis HBCU hires new AD with history of success

LeMoyne-Owen College has named Roderick Smothers Jr. its new Director of Athletics, effective July 1, as the Memphis HBCU looks to build momentum across its Division II athletics program.



Smothers will lead LOC athletics with a focus on recruitment, operations, staffing, athletic performance, and improving the overall student-athlete experience. The move gives LeMoyne-Owen an administrator with experience leading HBCU programs and working across different levels of college athletics.

HBCU administrator Roderick Smothers takes over LOC athletics

“I am a strong advocate for HBCUs and amplifying the need to inspire the next generation of athletic administrators,” Smothers said. “I look forward to working alongside the staff in our collective mission to advance athletics and ensure our student-athletes are on the path to becoming the next leaders.”



Smothers, a native of Vidalia, Louisiana, comes to LeMoyne-Owen after spending the past three years as Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing at Alabama A&M University.



Before his time at Alabama A&M, Roderick Smothers led the Philander Smith University athletics department from 2020 through 2023. During his tenure, Philander Smith won five championships and captured two Commissioner’s Cups.



That run included the 2023 Thomas Howell Cup, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference’s all-sports award. The honor goes to the institution with the highest point total across GCAC and NAIA-sponsored men’s and women’s sports.

Roderick Smothers brings HBCU leadership experience to Memphis

Smothers also served as president of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. In that role, he managed conference affairs and represented the GCAC as a board member for the Athletic Director’s Association.



LeMoyne-Owen President Dr. Christopher B. Davis said the hire reflects the college’s broader mission.



“As LOC continues to build tremendous momentum, appointing Roderick Smothers Jr. as our Director of Athletics ignites a new era for athletics,” Davis said.



For LeMoyne-Owen, the hire marks a new step in the Memphis HBCU’s push toward stronger athletic operations and championship contention.