SWAC Day 1 Baseball Championship has it all

Day one of the 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament delivered everything fans could want at historic Rickwood Field: comeback victories, dominant pitching, extra innings and postseason pressure.

Florida A&M erased a late deficit to survive and advance, Alabama State overwhelmed Grambling State behind a grand slam performance, and Southern outlasted Jackson State in 10 innings to close out an action-packed opening day in Birmingham. Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas-Pine Bluff were scheduled to play later Wednesday night. The full tournament bracket is available here.

Florida A&M storms back to beat Texas Southern

Florida A&M opened the tournament with one of the most dramatic wins of the season, rallying for an 8-6 victory over Texas Southern after surrendering a five-run seventh inning.

The Rattlers improved to 28-22 overall after responding immediately to adversity in front of a lively crowd at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional baseball park in America.

FAMU led 4-1 entering the seventh behind six strong innings from starter Caleb Granger, who allowed just one run on four hits while working through constant traffic on the bases.

Texas Southern flipped the game in the top of the seventh.

The Tigers scored five runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Ruiz and a two-run homer from Robinson that suddenly gave TSU a 6-4 lead.

Florida A&M refused to fold.

Jay Campbell reached base and eventually scored before Jordan Brown delivered the biggest hit of the game — a two-out, two-run single to center field with the bases loaded that put the Rattlers back in front 7-6.

William Brown followed with another RBI single to provide insurance.

Cody Williams shut the door in the ninth inning with a clean save, retiring the side in order on just 13 pitches.

Key performers — Florida A&M

Jay Campbell: 2-for-4, home run, two RBI

Jordan Brown: go-ahead two-run single in seventh inning

William Brown: 2-for-4, RBI

Caleb Granger: 6.0 IP, 1 ER

Cody Williams: save No. 6

Florida A&M advances to face Southern on Thursday at 4 p.m. EST in the winner’s bracket.

Alabama State dominates Grambling State

Alabama State looked every bit like a championship contender in a commanding 10-0 victory over Grambling State.

The Hornets pounded out 13 hits and backed it with a combined three-hit shutout from their pitching staff.

Miguel Oropeza led the offensive explosion, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI.

His biggest moment came in the third inning when he launched a grand slam to left field, giving Alabama State a 4-0 lead and complete control of the game.

Fabian Santana added three hits and two RBI, while Jackson Williams chipped in two hits and an RBI.

Starter Jorhan LaBoy earned the win after tossing five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. James Peterson closed the final three innings and struck out five batters while recording his third save.

Grambling stranded nine runners and never found an answer offensively despite two-hit performances from Trey Bridges and Aidan Lopez.

Alabama State advanced to Thursday night’s winner’s bracket matchup against either Bethune-Cookman or Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Southern survives Jackson State in 10 innings

Southern and Jackson State delivered the day’s tightest game, with the Jaguars escaping with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

Jackson State appeared in control early after RBI hits from Chace Boines and McClenty gave the Tigers a 2-0 advantage in the second inning.

Southern slowly battled back.

A solo homer from R. Hunter in the eighth inning tied the game at 2-2 before Jackson State briefly reclaimed the lead later in the inning after Lemus Hudson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Southern answered again in the 10th.

B. Bikar Jr. tied the game with an RBI double before J. Lucky delivered the game-winning run on a fielder’s choice that plated Bikar and sent the Jaguars into the winner’s bracket.

Southern will now face Florida A&M on Thursday at 4 p.m. EST.

Jackson State drops into an elimination game Thursday morning.

SWAC Tournament schedule — Thursday (EST)

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern — 10 a.m.

Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman/UAPB loser — 1 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Southern — 4 p.m.

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman/UAPB winner — 7 p.m.

SWAC Tournament bracket

The 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament is being played in a double-elimination format at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.