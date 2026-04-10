Alabama State expected to hire HBCU guru Chris Wright

After leading multiple HBCU programs to national prominence, Chris Wright is headed to Division I at Alabama State.



According to basketball contributor Liv Antilla, Wright is close to finalizing a deal to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Alabama State. This comes after Tony Madlock’s resignation, as he prepares to join Memphis as an associate head coach. Wright’s move represents another milestone in a career marked by his ability to rebuild programs and sustain success. From his time at Central Baptist College to Langston University.

Wright’s rapid rise in HBCU basketball is a result of his coaching prowess and a proven track record. At Langston University, he took a team that had only one win the previous season and transformed it into a powerhouse. In his first season (2022-2023), Wright led the Lions to a 31-3 record. The following year, they posted an even more impressive 35-2 mark. Last season, Langston finished 29-8. Under Wright’s leadership, the program earned multiple SAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships, and national rankings every year. Additionally, they made historic appearances in the NAIA National Tournament Championship game, twice.

A Testament to Wright’s Coaching Legacy

Before Langston, Wright built a powerhouse at Talladega College, where his teams posted an outstanding 106–25 record. His teams reached the NAIA tournament every season. In 2022, Wright led Talladega on a historic run to the national championship game, marking the first time in over 35 years that an HBCU reached that stage. Wright was at the heart of this achievement, making history for both the program and HBCU basketball.

Moreover, Wright’s success extends further back. At Central Baptist College, he delivered the program’s first-ever national tournament appearance. At Graceland University, he led the program to one of its rare winning seasons. These stops demonstrate a consistent pattern: Wright arrives, rebuilds, and elevates. Whether at small colleges or HBCUs, he has shown an ability to transform teams into national contenders.

At Langston University, Wright consistently improved the program. His teams were nationally ranked throughout his tenure. Additionally, his players earned numerous individual accolades, and the program itself became a dominant force in NAIA. Wright’s approach centers on building a strong culture, developing talent, and maintaining sustained success year after year.

Langston University’s Legacy and Chris Wright’s Impact

As Chris Wright prepares to take over as head coach at Alabama State, his legacy at Langston University will undoubtedly remain a defining aspect of his career. His time at Langston has proven that HBCU basketball programs can compete at the highest levels. Wright’s transition to Alabama State is not just a career move—it’s an extension of his mission to elevate HBCU basketball on the national stage.

Wright’s ability to turn struggling programs into national contenders shows that with the right leadership, programs can thrive even in a competitive landscape often dominated by larger institutions. At Alabama State, Wright will seek to replicate his success and build upon the Hornets’ rich basketball tradition. His track record of success at Langston, Talladega, and beyond makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Hornets.

As he embarks on this next chapter, all eyes will be on Wright.