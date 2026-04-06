HBCU alum could become youngest mayor ever in Bowie, MD

Rebecca Pearce, a 23-year-old HBCU alumna, has entered the race for mayor of Bowie, Maryland becoming the youngest candidate seeking the office. Pearce is a graduate of Howard University.

Pearce announced her candidacy in late February ahead of a special election scheduled for April 7. The election will determine who fills the vacancy left by former Mayor Tim Adams, who resigned in February after being appointed to the Prince George’s County Council.

Pearce is one of nine candidates running in the Bowie mayoral race.

In interviews with local media, she said her decision to run was driven by a long-standing interest in public service.

“I am running because I always knew I was always going to go into office,” Pearce said in a March interview with PGCTV. “If not now, then when?”

Campaign Focuses on Cost, Schools and Development

According to her campaign platform and recent interviews, Pearce has outlined several policy priorities.

These include:

Addressing affordability by targeting property taxes and rising utility costs

Strengthening collaboration with local schools

Supporting small businesses and economic development

Improving city services, including sanitation and infrastructure

She has also said she plans to advocate for residents at the state level and focus on accountability within local government operations.

Howard University and HBCU Leadership Background

Pearce is a graduate of Bowie High School, where she served as student body president and finished in the top 10% of her class.

She later earned a bachelor’s degree from Howard, graduating with honors in just three years.

Her background reflects a growing pipeline of HBCU graduates entering public service and leadership roles across the country.

Experience in Policy and Advocacy

Pearce’s professional experience includes working as a law clerk intern supporting legislative efforts in Maryland, as well as advocacy work with One Fair Wage, a group focused on wage policy.

She has also worked on political campaigns, handling fundraising and communications for congressional and legislative candidates. Pearce currently works as an account executive at a political consulting firm.

Youth and Representation in Local Leadership

As the youngest candidate in the race, Pearce has emphasized the importance of youth engagement and long-term planning in local government.

In a recent social media post, she encouraged young adults to participate in civic life and pursue leadership opportunities.

Election Set for April 7

The Bowie mayoral special election is scheduled for April 7. Voters will choose from a field of nine candidates to determine the city’s next mayor.