Southern women face tough week with No. 2 seed still in play

Southern women’s basketball enters the final week of the regular season with momentum and a mathematical shot at climbing to the No. 2 seed in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars (12-4 SWAC, 16-11 overall) have won five straight games and sit third in the conference standings. They trail second-place Alcorn State (13-3 SWAC) by 1.5 games with two regular-season contests remaining.

To keep those hopes alive, Southern must win twice on the road.

Final Two Games: Road Swing in Alabama

Southern closes the regular season with back-to-back road matchups.

March 3 – at Alabama State

Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome (Montgomery, Ala.)

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Broadcast: SWAC TV

March 5 – at Alabama A&M

Location: AAMU Events Center (Huntsville, Ala.)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Alabama State (11-5 SWAC) sits just one game behind Southern in the standings. Alabama A&M (15-1 SWAC) has already clinched the regular-season title and carries a 15-game winning streak into the week.

The schedule presents a serious challenge.

Tuesday Night Slate on SWACTV ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Y0RDK8fMo4 — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 3, 2026

Southern Rolling After Two Dominant Wins

The Jaguars head into the final stretch fresh off two convincing victories.

80-61 Win Over Florida A&M

Southern controlled the paint and the boards in an 80-61 win over Florida A&M.

The Jaguars shot 28-of-65 from the field and dominated the glass with 46 total rebounds, including 22 offensive boards.

Olivia Delancy led the team with 20 points off the bench, shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Zaria Hurston added 14 points, while Jestiny Dixon contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. Southern forced 13 turnovers and held FAMU to 61 points.

Eight players scored in the victory, highlighting the team’s depth.

73-47 Rout of Bethune-Cookman

Southern followed with a 73-47 blowout win over Bethune-Cookman.

Jaylia Reed led the Jaguars with 14 points, connecting on four three-pointers. Southern made eight three-pointers as a team and recorded 16 steals.

The defense set the tone early, forcing 19 turnovers and holding Bethune-Cookman under 50 points.

Southern shot 25-of-57 from the field and once again showcased balanced production across the lineup.

Current SWAC Women’s Basketball Standings

Alabama A&M (15-1) Alcorn State (13-3) Southern (12-4) Alabama State (11-5)

Alcorn closes the season at home against Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff and is favored in both matchups.

For Southern to earn the No. 2 seed, it likely needs two wins and help from elsewhere.

As we head into the final week of regular season play, here is your latest look at the standings.

The 2026 SWAC Basketball Tournament is almost here… ????? ?? ???????. ?? @buick#SWACHOOPS | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/uVIKEuTAoG — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 1, 2026

Southern’s Key Contributors

Southern’s late-season surge has been fueled by balanced scoring and strong rebounding.

DeMya Porter averages 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the field.

Zaria Hurston averages 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Jaylia Reed provides perimeter scoring with 52 made three-pointers this season.

Jocelyn Tate leads the team in total rebounds (152) and adds defensive energy.

Mykayla Cunningham anchors the offense with 87 assists and steady ball handling.

The Jaguars have not relied on one primary scorer. Instead, they have won with depth, rebounding and defensive pressure.

What’s at Stake for Southern

While Alabama A&M has clinched the regular-season championship, tournament seeding still matters.

The No. 2 seed would provide a more favorable path in the SWAC Tournament bracket and could help Southern avoid certain matchups until later rounds.

Southern women’s basketball has momentum entering the final week.

Now it faces two road tests that will determine whether that momentum turns into improved postseason positioning — or simply strong form heading into tournament play.

The opportunity is still there.

But it begins with two wins.