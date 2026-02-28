CIAA has a new queen: WSSU humbles Fayetteville State

BALTIMORE, Md. — Winston-Salem State (WSSU) left no doubt — there is a new queen in the CIAA.

WSSU overwhelmed two-time defending champion Fayetteville State 60–43 to capture the CIAA women’s basketball championship. It was a commanding performance from start to finish, capping a remarkable first season under head coach Tierra Terry at her alma mater. The victory pushes WSSU to 26–3 overall and marks a defining moment in the program’s history.



The Rams didn’t just win the title — they dominated the tournament. WSSU rolled to victories by 22, 35 and 17 points across three games, saving its most complete performance for the championship stage.

WSSU’s defense asserted itself

“I’m still looking at this net like, wow,” Terry said afterward. “We kept looking at that empty space, and we didn’t like that empty space. That drove us daily.”



From the opening tip, WSSU imposed its identity. The Rams jumped out to a 17–9 lead after one quarter and extended it to 37–18 by halftime. Fayetteville State, known for its championship pedigree and experience, never recovered.



WSSU led for 38 minutes and 53 seconds and never trailed.



The defensive pressure that Terry and her staff preached all season suffocated the Broncos. Fayetteville State shot just 26.4 percent (14-of-53) from the field and committed 24 turnovers against WSSU’s aggressive trapping defense. Though the Broncos won the rebounding battle, they struggled to generate clean looks or sustained offensive rhythm.



“Our identity is defense, and we stuck to it,” Terry said. “The days we stay consistent in what our identity is, we get great results.”

A personal touch for Terry

Nevaeh Farmer delivered a championship-caliber performance. She scored 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. She also added five steals while playing nearly the entire game. Makayla Waleed added 14 points, and Maia Charles chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds as the Rams controlled the tempo.



For Terry, the championship is deeply personal. A former WSSU player, she returned home this season tasked with rebuilding a program that had finished 7–20 just a year ago. In one season, she engineered a dramatic turnaround, blending new pieces with returning players and instilling a mindset rooted in discipline and mental toughness.



“Winning starts in the mind,” Terry said. “We recruited young women who wanted to win and would do what it takes to win. Mental toughness is a muscle. We worked on it every day.”

CIAA history re-written

The Rams’ focus never wavered, even amid outside noise and championship expectations. Instead, they leaned on each other, their coaching staff, and the belief that this season was about something bigger than a trophy.

“This wasn’t me,” Terry said. “All glory to God. I’m just so appreciative that this group of young women was the first to put that banner up.”

With the banner finally ready to rise, WSSU didn’t just end a championship drought — it signaled the arrival of a new standard in the CIAA.