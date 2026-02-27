Fayetteville State vs WSSU: Round Three for CIAA Championship

The WSSU vs Fayetteville State women’s CIAA Basketball Championship matchup is set — and it’s the rubber game.

Winston-Salem State (25-3, 14-2 CIAA) and Fayetteville State (21-4, 13-3 CIAA) split their regular-season meetings. Now, they meet again Saturday with the conference title on the line.

Both teams know each other well. And both wins looked completely different.

Game One: Fayetteville State Dominates Inside

In January, Fayetteville State defeated WSSU 72-57.

The Broncos controlled the paint and shot 40 percent from the field. More importantly, they outscored the Rams 40-20 inside and added 14 fast-break points.

Talia Trotter led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Amina Miles added 16 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, WSSU struggled offensively. The Rams shot just 24 percent from the field (18-for-74). Makayla Waleed finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but the shooting droughts proved costly.

When Fayetteville State plays fast and scores in the 70s, it is tough to beat.

Game Two: WSSU Turns It Into a Defensive War

Ten days later, WSSU flipped the script.

The Rams won 50-36 in a defensive battle. Fayetteville State shot just 22 percent from the field and went 1-for-9 from three-point range.

There were no ties and no lead changes.

WSSU forced 25 turnovers and turned them into 20 points. The Rams also dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 45-30.

Jakaiya Mack scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Maia Charles pulled down 14 boards.

Trotter, who starred in the first meeting, was limited to six points and committed seven turnovers.

When WSSU slows the tempo and controls the boards, the Rams take control.

What Will Decide the CIAA Championship?

The numbers tell the story.

Across two games:

WSSU averaged 53.5 points.

Fayetteville State averaged 54 points.

This will likely be a defensive battle again.

Here are three keys for Saturday:

1. Paint Presence

If Fayetteville State wins the paint again, the Broncos have the edge. Their first win came with 40 points inside.

2. Turnovers

WSSU forced 25 turnovers in its win. If the Rams create chaos, they control the pace.

3. Talia Trotter’s Impact

Trotter had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the first meeting. She had six points and seven turnovers in the second.

Her decision-making could decide the championship.

By the Numbers

WSSU

25-3 overall

14-2 CIAA

Won 2 straight

2-0 on neutral courts

Fayetteville State

21-4 overall

13-3 CIAA

Won 3 straight

4-0 on neutral courts

The neutral floor adds intrigue. Fayetteville State has thrived in tournament-style settings this season.

Expect Another Tight Game

If the score reaches the mid-60s, that favors Fayetteville State.

If it stays in the 40s or low 50s, advantage WSSU.

Either way, the WSSU vs Fayetteville State women’s CIAA Championship matchup has all the ingredients: defense, rebounding, and star power.

Round three decides the title.