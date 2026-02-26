CIAA: Claflin knocks off VSU, gets WSSU next

Claflin surged past Virginia State in the CIAA quarterfinals with a 56-42 win. It will meet No. 19 Winston-Salem State in the CIAA semifinals.

The Lady Panthers controlled the tempo early and never trailed, building a steady cushion behind perimeter shooting and defensive intensity. Head coach Terrence Jenkins made it clear his team wanted to strike first.

“We told them, we’re going to hit them first,” Jenkins said. “They’re going to make a run. We just have to be ready.”

Claflin was ready.

Claflin weathers VSU storm

After Virginia State trimmed the lead to two in the third quarter, Claflin responded with a decisive 12-0 run fueled by defensive stops and transition baskets. The Panthers forced 27 turnovers and converted key possessions when the game tightened.

“We have to value the basketball,” Jenkins said. “If you’re going to get out of this tournament alive, you’ve got to do something about the turnovers.”

Even in victory, Jenkins wasn’t satisfied with the 23 turnovers his team committed. But defensively, Claflin delivered when it mattered most, limiting Virginia State to 33 percent shooting and just two made three-pointers.

Photo Courtesy: Kevin Coles

Defensive Response and Veteran Leadership

When momentum briefly shifted, Claflin leaned on composure.



Ashari Lewis emphasized calm during the Panthers’ defensive stand that turned the game.



“The biggest thing was just keeping that mindset,” Lewis said. “Making sure everybody was still calm and not overwhelmed.”

Tyra Floyd, returning from last season’s injury, provided confidence and timely scoring.

“I can’t take it for granted,” Floyd said. “It felt really good out there being able to play with my teammates again and just getting the job done.”

The balance between defensive discipline and offensive patience proved decisive as Claflin methodically closed out the win.

CIAA Semifinal Showdown Ahead

Now Claflin turns its focus to Winston-Salem State, the CIAA South’s top seed at 24-3 overall. WSSU swept the regular-season series, winning 50-41 in Orangeburg and 55-40 in Winston-Salem.



Jenkins knows the challenge.

“They play hard,” he said. “They live off turnovers. We’ve got to execute and rebound. Best team will win.”

The semifinal matchup tips at noon Friday, Feb. 27. For Claflin, the opportunity is clear — clean up the possessions, maintain defensive pressure, and attempt to rewrite the script in the CIAA’s biggest weekend.

CIAA Tournament windows are short, but Claflin is still standing.