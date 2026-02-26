CIAA Thriller: JCSU takes down nationally-ranked Virginia University

Johnson C. Smith flipped the script Thursday night at the CIAA Tournament against Virginia Union.

After a 52-point loss earlier this season, Johnson C. Smith stunned nationally ranked Virginia Union 64-63. Johnson C. Smith will now face Fayetteville State for a chance to reach the CIAA championship game.

March doesn’t remember December. But it does reward growth.

From 52-Point Loss to Tournament Upset

On Dec. 12, Virginia Union dominated Johnson C. Smith by 52 points. The Panthers looked every bit like a regional contender and national power. The second meeting was much closer — a two-point game on Johnson C. Smith’s home floor. Thursday night was the breakthrough.

Johnson C. Smith stayed composed in a back-and-forth battle that featured 11 lead changes and nine ties. The Golden Bulls absorbed runs, answered with runs of their own, and made the final play that mattered.

“Just take their punch, punch back, and let’s see where we end up,” the head coach said afterward.

They ended up with the biggest win of their season.

Virginia Union, which entered the tournament ranked in the top 20 nationally and among the top five in the region, had one final possession but could not convert.



The upset was complete.

Staying Connected in March

The CIAA Tournament is built on physicality and resilience. Johnson C. Smith leaned into both.

Players spoke about trusting the plan and staying connected when momentum shifted. Loose balls were contested. Defensive stops came at critical moments. And timely shooting, including three three-pointers from Justin Bumbray, helped swing the outcome.

“We could have folded tonight, but we didn’t,” one player said. “I’m just so proud of my teammates.”

Virginia Union shot 77.8 percent from the free-throw line and controlled stretches inside, but Johnson C. Smith refused to let the game spiral.

In March, emotional control wins games.

Semifinal Showdown Set

With the win, Johnson C. Smith advances to face Fayetteville State in the CIAA semifinals. The Broncos, two-time defending champions, present another steep challenge.

But the Golden Bulls now carry momentum — and belief.

After losing by 52 in December, Johnson C. Smith has proven how much can change in one season.

In the CIAA, reputations don’t win games.

Execution does.

And on Thursday night, Johnson C. Smith executed when it mattered most.