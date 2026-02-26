CIAA: Ultra-confident Fayetteville State pushes forward

Two-time defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State never trailed Thursday night, but it was challenged.



FSU opened tournament play with a composed 56-49 quarterfinal win over Virginia Union.It controled the scoreboard from start to finish while weathering late pressure to advance to the semifinals. Fayetteville State now turns its attention to CIAA Northern Division champion Bowie State, with tipoff set for Friday at 6 p.m.



For a team chasing history, it wasn’t flashy. It was focused and dripping with confidence.



“We are the best team until someone proves us otherwise,” head coach Tyrese Brown said. “This team is resilient. We’re deep. We’re organized. We’re structured.”



And organized they were.

Early Control Sets the Tone

Fayetteville State set the tone in the opening quarter, jumping out to a double-digit lead and dictating tempo early. The Broncos defended with discipline, rebounded collectively and moved the ball with purpose.



Even when shots didn’t fall consistently, Fayetteville State maintained control. The Broncos led for more than 39 minutes of game time and never allowed the game to slip into panic mode.



That poise is championship muscle memory.



Six games ago, Fayetteville State lost its top scorer to a torn ACL. Many teams would have struggled to recalibrate.



“You couldn’t tell out there that we were missing a beat,” Brown said. “It goes to show what type of players we have.”



The Broncos have leaned on depth and structure rather than star power. Different players have stepped forward on different nights, and Thursday was no exception.

Facing Adversity Without Panic

Still, the game tightened late. At the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, momentum threatened to shift. Fayetteville State’s lead shrank, and pressure mounted.



Brown said he didn’t need to deliver a speech.



“Talia said, ‘We built for this,’” he explained, referencing senior guard Talia Trotter. “We do this in practice every day.”



Trotter, the fiery senior lead guard, confirmed the mindset.



“Stop, score, stop,” she said. “Trust the game plan.”

That discipline carried the Broncos through the final stretch. Fayetteville State didn’t rush possessions or overreact. It simply executed.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Brown said. “It ain’t no panic.”

Semifinal Showdown With Bowie State



Now the path gets steeper.



Fayetteville State will face Bowie State, the CIAA Northern Division champion and the hometown favorite, on Friday at 6 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena. The Bulldogs present a structured, disciplined challenge similar to the Broncos.

“Very organized, very structured — similar to our team,” Brown said of Bowie State.

But Fayetteville State isn’t looking outward.

“I never worry about the other team,” Brown said. “I’m always worried about us.”

The Broncos are chasing a third straight CIAA championship — a feat that would cement this run among the conference’s elite eras.

They’ve haven’t trailed so far in the tournament. And until someone knocks it off, Fayetteville State believes the CIAA standard still runs through it.