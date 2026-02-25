CIAA Tournament Delivers First Thriller as JCSU Survives 6-Seed

BALTIMORE, MD — The CIAA Tournament has its first heart-stopper. Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) and Elizabeth City State (ECSU) delivered a razor-thin battle in Baltimore, with the Golden Bulls escaping 61–60 in a game that featured eight ties, nine lead changes, and a final minute that felt like March in February.

The box score says Johnson C. Smith won 61–60. The chatter at the concession lines at CFG Bank Arena says they survived.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Final Minute Chaos

Elizabeth City State’s Jaquantae Harris had been fearless all afternoon. The senior guard poured in a game-high 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting and went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line ecity-stats. With just over a minute remaining, he drilled a contested three to push the Vikings ahead 60–59.

For a moment, it looked like the 6-seed might knock off the 3-seed.

But Jared Davis answered immediately.

The Johnson C. Smith forward — who finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the field with 12 points — attacked the rim for a decisive layup that gave the Golden Bulls the lead back at 61–60.

JCSU’s defense then forced two empty ECSU possessions in the closing seconds, sealing the win.

Star Power on Both Sides

This wasn’t sloppy. It wasn’t survival because of mistakes. It was shot-making.

Donovan Flamer dominated inside for Elizabeth City State, scoring 22 points on an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 shooting performance and grabbing eight rebounds ecity-stats. For long stretches, he and Harris looked like the best duo in the building.

Meanwhile, Johnson C. Smith countered with balance.

Anthony Williams knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 14 points jcsu-stats, stretching ECSU’s defense when it mattered most. Jamauri Bryant matched him with 14 points and five rebounds jcsu-stats, while Trey Pettigrew added 13.

And then there was Davis — flawless from the field and fearless in the moment.

Razor-Thin Margins

The numbers reflect just how tight it was.

Elizabeth City State shot 45.8% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range. They also generated 17 points off turnovers and kept JCSU uncomfortable for stretches.

Johnson C. Smith owned the small edges.

The Golden Bulls won the rebounding battle 24–23. They converted 13 second-chance points compared to ECSU’s nine. They also scored 30 points in the paint.

After shooting just 50% from the free-throw line in the first half, JCSU went 9-of-10 from the stripe in the second half — composure that matters in tournament settings.

Tone Set in Baltimore

Elizabeth City State fought like a team with nothing to lose and nearly bent the bracket behind 45 combined points from Harris and Flamer.

Johnson C. Smith, however, showed resilience. They trailed late, committed 16 turnovers, and were tested.

But they executed when it mattered.

If this is the tone of this year’s CIAA Tournament, Baltimore is in for a week of chaos.

Johnson C. Smith now advances to face Virginia Union in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

And if Wednesday’s thriller is any indication, seed lines won’t decide this tournament.

The final minute will.