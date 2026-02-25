Veteran HBCU Football Coach Takes CEO Approach to Bowie State

Dawson Odums knows the HBCU football journey because he’s lived it. As a former HBCU player himself, he understands the culture and mission. He knows the responsibility that comes with leading young Black men at a historically Black institution. Now at Bowie State University, Odums is building more than a football program.

He’s creating an organization focused on developing classroom champions, community leaders, and men prepared for life’s biggest stages. His recent experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship adds NFL-level expertise to his already deep HBCU foundation.

An HBCU Alumnus Returns to Lead

The path back to HBCU football wasn’t a straight line for Dawson Odums, but it was always the destination. After a successful tenure in college football coaching, Odums took a year to reflect on his purpose and passion. During that time, he participated in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He gained valuable insights into high-level operations. However, when evaluating his next step, Odums knew where he belonged: back at an HBCU, where he could make the greatest impact.

“I always wanted to do another NFL [stint],” Odums explained in a recent interview. “When Jacksonville called, [it was] an opportunity to go down there [and] work some OTAs and really get a chance to say, you know what, this is what I’ve always wanted to do. But it was also God […] showing me that I asked for that opportunity, and the opportunity was presented to me.”

That experience wasn’t just a detour—it was additional preparation. Dawson Odums could bring that knowledge back to the HBCU football community. However, when it came time to return to college football, he was intentional about where he landed. For him, coaching at an HBCU wasn’t just a job opportunity—it was a calling.

Why Bowie State? The People and The Vision

As Odums surveyed the college football landscape and evaluated job openings, one program stood out: Bowie State. The deciding factor? The people.

“The people here are loving people,” Odums said. “Dr. [Aminta Breaux], our president, really care[s] about […] these students. You want to be somewhere where they’re going to support you and welcome you into their family. And I felt like [Bowie] State was the place for me.”

“When you drive up, when you come through, when you finally see the opening and you see this campus, you can only be excited. [We have a] warm, welcome[ing] environment that says you can come to [Bowie] State and achieve greatness.”

However, Odums isn’t just maintaining the status quo. Instead, he’s committed to honoring the vision of the late Clyde Doughty Jr. Doughty served as Bowie State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation. He passed away unexpectedly in early February 2026. Furthermore, Doughty’s vision included constructing a new stadium facility. This project could elevate Bowie State’s football program to new heights. Odums is determined to see it through to completion.

Building an “Organization,” Not Just a Program

One of the most striking aspects of Odums’ approach is his business-minded philosophy. Rather than calling himself just a head coach, he positions himself as a CEO. In his view, he’s not running a program; instead, he’s running an organization.

“We’re trying to capitalize on the multi-million dollar business and grow it so [it] can become what we know [the] vision look[s] like. I had a chance to sit down with [the late Clyde Doughty Jr., Bowie State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation], and we want to finish his vision. His vision was to […] build a nice, beautiful stadium, and we want to capitalize on that vision. We’re going to keep his legacy alive by finishing the job.”

Note: Clyde Doughty Jr. passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2026, just weeks before this interview. He was a transformative leader who joined Bowie State in 2015. Doughty was instrumental in improving athletic facilities. He also served as Chair of the CIAA Management Council. Odums’ commitment to finishing Doughty’s stadium vision serves as a tribute to the late administrator’s lasting impact on Bowie State athletics.

On-Field Identity: Disciplined, high-effort football that doesn’t beat itself

Recruiting Focus: High performers and high achievers both academically and athletically

Cultural Pillar: “Go Dogs” greeting to build campus-wide pride and unity

Long-Term Goal: Sustainable success and completing the stadium vision

The HBCU Advantage: Culture, Community, and Character

As an HBCU alumnus himself, Odums brings an authentic understanding of what makes these institutions special. Moreover, he’s walked the same path his players will walk. Consequently, he knows the unique challenges and opportunities that come with HBCU football.

This isn’t theoretical knowledge for Odums—it’s lived experience. He understands how HBCU football coaches shaped his life. They molded his character and prepared him for success beyond athletics. Now, he carries that same responsibility for the young men at Bowie State.

“Understanding the culture, understanding the landscape—that’s what being an HBCU player gives you,” Odums said. “I understand the impact my coach[es] had in my life, and I understand what that responsibility entail[s].”

At HBCUs, football is embedded in a larger cultural context. Communities rally around the team. Alumni stay connected across generations. The institution serves as more than just a school—it’s a family. Odums spoke about understanding “how the community evolves around HBCUs and just understanding how you bring everybody together” through campus partners, alumni, parents, and friends of the university.

For Odums, coaching in HBCU football means more than X’s and O’s. Instead, it’s about preparing young Black men for life after football. He wants to ensure they can compete in any arena—from corporate boardrooms to graduate schools.

“This is still about getting a degree and fulfilling your purpose,” Odums emphasized. “[Let’s not] ever forget [that] in this movement. So many came before us. It’s my responsibility to continue to impact next year’s future generations.”

Preparing for Boardrooms, Not Just Game Days

Furthermore, Odums is crystal clear about his dual mission: develop football players and develop men. Ultimately, he wants Bowie State graduates to sit in interviews with confidence. They should know they can compete with anyone.

“My job is not only as a coach but also as a father, [it] is to get these young men prepared for the game of life,” Odums said. “When they [go] sit down with Stanford, Yale, Harvard, whoever those people may be, [Bowie State] has equipped them with enough tools that they [can] sit there with confidence and say, ‘Not only do I deserve [the] job, [I’m qualified] to get [the] job.'”

Courtesy of Bowie State Athletics

The “Go Dogs” Culture Change

One immediate change Dawson Odums has implemented is a simple but powerful one: the “Go Dogs” greeting. It’s more than just school spirit—it’s a deliberate culture-building tool.

“Pride [is] created from atmosphere,” Odums explained. “A lot of [times] you don’t see [a] sense of pride that I think we should carry as individuals. […] A lot of people don’t say hello. A lot of people don’t say good afternoon. And when you do, they don’t always acknowledge you back with the same kindness and […] atmosphere that you acknowledge[d] them with.”

The “Go Dogs” greeting solves this problem by removing the emotional barrier. Someone can be having a bad day, but they can still respond to “Go Dogs” with positivity. As a result, it’s become Bowie State’s hello, goodbye, good morning, and good afternoon—all rolled into one.

“We’re trying to [continue to] change the culture with positivity. [And] Go Dogs is just one of those things that […] make[s] a difference. [So what we got to be like everybody else.] That’s our hello, [that’s our] good[bye, and we] always […] start our day [with it].”

What’s Next: Building for Sustainability

Odums takes over a program most recently led by Kyle Jackson. He has already begun evaluating his roster, building his coaching staff, and establishing relationships with campus partners. With spring practice on the horizon, he’s focused on creating a foundation for long-term success.

“Understanding the lay of the land, [really understanding what it is that […] is going to take, having an idea of the young m[e]n that you have [and building] relationships[—the] biggest thing is that […] I’m able to do that by having the spring,” Odums said. “[You] got to be open to change. […] You haven’t done [this] with [Dawson] Odums [yet], and I really believe that I am the key ingredient in making culture changes.”

On the field, expect Bowie State to play with discipline, effort, and smart football. Importantly, Odums’ teams won’t beat themselves with penalties and mental mistakes. Meanwhile, his recruiting focus is on high-character, high-performance players who excel both in the classroom and on the field.

A Hidden Gem in Bowie, Maryland

According to Dawson Odums, Bowie State is a “hidden gem” that more recruits and families need to discover. In fact, the campus facilities and academic programs are exceptional. The school has a top-five ranked online program among HBCUs. The supportive community creates an environment where student-athletes can thrive.

“We’re looking for high achievers in both academics and athletics,” Odums said. “You can’t be a great performer on the field and […] be a 2.0 student in the classroom, because that tells me [that] you’re going to have a difficult time making it in college.”

For prospective student-athletes and their families, Odums has a simple message: take a look at what Bowie State offers. Specifically, visit the campus, meet the people, and see the vision for yourself.

“Beyond the walls of Maryland, wherever you are, if you ever see this, take a look. [It’s Pride of] BSU, and we couldn’t be BSU without you. […] Take a look at the hidden je[wel] in [Bowie], Maryland. I promise you, you will say, ‘Wow, I did not realize how beautiful [this] place [is] and what great people they have.'”

The Bottom Line

Dawson Odums represents a new generation of HBCU football coaching leadership. These leaders have lived the HBCU experience and return with both passion and expertise to elevate these historic institutions. His HBCU background gives him authentic cultural understanding and purpose. Meanwhile, his diverse coaching experiences, including the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, provide additional tools to serve his student-athletes.

At Bowie State, Dawson Odums isn’t just coaching football. Rather, he’s fulfilling the HBCU mission: building an organization that develops men, preserves culture, and honors those who came before. He’s creating pathways for those who come next. This is about more than wins and losses—it’s about legacy, community, and the unique power of HBCUs to transform lives.

For HBCU football fans, this is a story worth watching. After all, the Bulldogs have a leader who doesn’t just understand HBCU culture—he embodies it. They have someone who knows where they’ve been. He understands where they need to go. And he has both the heart and experience to get them there.

Go Dogs.