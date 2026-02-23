New Howard Air Jordans reportedly on the way this year

A new Howard University Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration is reportedly on the way.

According to a report from SneakerNews.com, Jordan Brand is preparing to release another retail sneaker dedicated to Howard University in Fall 2026.

While official images and pricing details have not yet been confirmed, the shoe is expected to arrive October 1, 2026.

A Home-Inspired Howard Colorway

The upcoming Howard University Air Jordan 1 Low OG is expected to feature a “Midnight Navy” base with multi-color detailing.

The 2024 release leaned heavily on white, which many viewed as a nod to Howard’s away uniforms. If that interpretation holds, this new version could represent a home-style color scheme.

This would mark just the second retail Air Jordan release dedicated specifically to Howard University.

Jordan Brand’s Long-Term Commitment to Howard

The new Howard University Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues a historic partnership between Jordan Brand and the university.

In 2022, Howard signed a 20-year deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand, making the Jumpman logo the official athletic outfitter for the Bison. The agreement replaced Under Armour and marked one of the most significant brand partnerships involving a Historically Black College or University.

Under the deal, Jordan Brand provides:

Uniforms for all varsity sports

Apparel and footwear

Exclusive Player Edition (PE) sneakers

HU athletes have worn exclusive Jordan models including the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 6, often featuring custom university branding.

Beyond athletics, the partnership aligns with Jordan Brand’s broader investment in HBCU culture and its $100 million commitment toward social justice and education initiatives.

Why This Release Matters

While sneaker collaborations are common in major college athletics, retail releases tied to HBCUs remain rare.

That makes each Howard University Air Jordan 1 Low OG drop notable.

The continued visibility reinforces Howard’s position as Jordan Brand’s flagship HBCU partner and highlights the growing commercial footprint of HBCU athletics.

More details, including official images and pricing, are expected closer to the reported October 2026 release date.