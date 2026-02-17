HBCU flowers given: WSSU women rewarded for historic run

One of the best stories in HBCU basketball — or college basketball in general — are the WSSU women. They’ve made history behind a record-setting year led by standout guard Tierra Terry, the Lady Rams have been showered with well-earned recognition as their success continues to resonate on and off the court.

Jackets for History Makers

This past week, the Lady Rams received a powerful symbol of appreciation: custom WSSU varsity jackets, gifted by the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. The jackets were presented in celebration of the program-breaking 21 wins this season — the most in school history. WSSU is currently 22-2 and ranked no. 18 in the country.

As the team returned to the locker room and laid eyes on the jackets, the moment instantly turned electric. Screams echoed, players danced, and smiles filled the room as each Lady Ram slipped on a tangible reminder of their hard work.

Cory Williams is a WSSU hall of famer and member of the Eta Beta Beta chapter of Omega Psi Phi. While presenting the jackets, made it clear this was about merit — not charity.

“We believe in our organization that things are earned, not given,” Williams said. “These young ladies have definitely earned these jackets. They made history at Winston-Salem State, and we wanted to support them by giving them something to wear to the CIAA Tournament.”

A Season Built on Consistency and Dominance

Williams’ words ring true when looking at the numbers. Earlier this season, the Lady Rams rattled off a 16-game winning streak, another program record. While that streak ended with a loss to Fayetteville State on January 27, WSSU quickly regrouped — and hasn’t lost since.

That resilience has defined this HBCU squad. It’s not just about winning; it’s about sustaining excellence, responding to adversity, and continuing to raise the standard of the program.

WSSU community continues to shower the HBCU with gifts

The jackets weren’t the first time WSSU women’s basketball was celebrated. Earlier in the year, after setting a then-record 12-game winning streak, the team was gifted brand-new shoes by university Chancellor Bonita Brown. a moment that underscored how deeply the campus has rallied around this group. Earlier this month it raised over $30k in support of the program.

From shoes to jackets to constant community support, the Lady Rams have been “flowered” all season long — and rightfully so.

“I just think it’s really exciting because not only is it a physical gifts, but it’s just reassurance that we’re doing well,” guard Kierran Walker said on Saturday. “That people are seeing the work that we’re putting in. Like all the time we did in preseason, like it’s all showing.”

A Season To Remember For This HBCU

What makes this season special isn’t just the wins. It’s the joy, the unity, and the way this team has represented its HBCU with at every level. With leadership from Tierra Terry, buy-in from the entire roster, and support from alumni, fraternities, and administration, WSSU women’s basketball has built something powerful.

As the Lady Rams head into postseason play, one thing is clear: these accolades weren’t given — they were earned. And the rest of the HBCU world is taking notice.