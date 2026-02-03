HBCU Basketball: NCCU edges out UMES

North Carolina Central didn’t make it easy on itself, but the HBCU squad found a way to win. With a 65–63 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, NCCU improved to 4–1 in MEAC play, moving into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the conference in a hard-fought HBCU showdown that went down to the final possessions.

Coming off a long layoff, the Eagles showed flashes of rust early, yet still leaned on execution, defensive pressure, and veteran guard play to survive UMES’ late push. Head coach LeVelle Moton acknowledged the challenge after the game, emphasizing just how unforgiving MEAC play can be.

“It’s extremely hard to win in this league. You’ve got to bring your absolute best every night, because every team presents a different and difficult challenge.”

That mindset was tested immediately. The game featured six lead changes, physical play inside, and a UMES squad that refused to go away. NCCU held a narrow 26–24 halftime lead, but the second half turned into a possession-by-possession grind as the Hawks caught fire from deep.

UMES was led by Zion Obanla, who delivered a monster performance with 19 points and 15 rebounds. He consistently punished NCCU inside and keeping the Hawks within striking distance. Moton didn’t shy away from crediting the transfer from D2 HBCU Claflin.

“Obanla was a monster — 19 points, 15 rebounds. We had real difficulty matching up with him.”

While UMES surged behind hot perimeter shooting from Dorion Staples and Jaden Cooper, NCCU answered with poise. Jae’ Slack knocked down four three-pointers on his way to 19 points, while Dionte Johnson controlled the tempo, finishing with 18 points, seven assists, and three steals. Johnson’s ability to create offense late proved decisive as NCCU capitalized on mistakes.

The Eagles scored 28 points off turnovers, a stat that ultimately swung the game and underscored their defensive identity. Still, Moton made it clear that execution — especially late — remains a work in progress.

“You can practice late-game situations, but it’s nothing like being in them,” Moton continued. “Tonight was a learning experience for us.”

Despite some miscues down the stretch, NCCU made the plays that mattered most, forcing key turnovers and converting enough offense to hold off UMES’ final charge.

The win carries added weight beyond the scoreboard. At 4–1 in the MEAC, NCCU now sits atop the conference standings — at least for now. Moton was quick to put the moment into perspective.

“They get 24 hours to digest this one, then it’s back to work.”

In a conference race where margins are razor-thin, this gritty HBCU victory could loom large come March. For now, NCCU holds the MEAC’s No. 1 spot, knowing every night will demand the same toughness it took to survive UMES.