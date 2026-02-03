FAMU and Jackson State losing ground to Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman is starting to turn the SWAC men’s basketball race into a one-team conversation. While Florida A&M and Jackson State stumbled again on Monday night, the Wildcats continued their surge, extending their winning streak to six games and creating real separation at the top of the conference standings. With February underway, momentum is clearly shifting in Daytona Beach as former contenders fight to steady themselves.

Bethune-Cookman now sits alone atop the SWAC at 8-1 in conference play, while Florida A&M and Jackson State have fallen into a crowded middle pack after recent losing streaks.

Monday Night Snapshot: Momentum Shifts

Bethune-Cookman 80, Alabama A&M 62

Bethune-Cookman looked every bit like a team in rhythm, jumping out early and never letting Alabama A&M threaten in an 80-62 road win at the AAMU Event Center.

The Wildcats shot better than 52 percent from the field and dominated the pace, scoring 30 fast-break points and 40 points in the paint. Jakobi Heady led the way with 19 points, while Arterio Morris added 16 off the bench as Bethune-Cookman improved to 11-11 overall and 8-1 in SWAC play.

The win marked the Wildcats’ sixth straight and capped a stretch in which they have overwhelmed conference opponents with balance, depth, and defensive pressure.

Alabama State 79, Florida A&M 66

Florida A&M’s slide continued in Montgomery, where Alabama State outscored the Rattlers 50-31 in the second half to pull away for a 79-66 win.

Tyler Shirley scored 22 points for FAMU, but the Rattlers struggled to sustain offense late and were outshot badly after halftime. Alabama State shot 60 percent from the field in the second half and knocked down six three-pointers to erase a halftime deficit.

The loss was Florida A&M’s third straight, dropping the Rattlers to 5-4 in SWAC play after once appearing poised to challenge for the top spot.

Southern 96, Jackson State 91 (OT)

Jackson State suffered another gut punch at home, falling 96-91 in overtime to Southern in Jackson.

Despite a career night from Daeshun Ruffin, who poured in 35 points, the Tigers couldn’t close the door in regulation or overtime. Southern’s Fazl Oshodi hit six three-pointers and finished with 26 points, while the Jaguars executed late to steal a road win.

The loss marked Jackson State’s second straight defeat and continued a frustrating stretch in which close games have slipped away.

Standings Tell the Story

As of Tuesday morning, Bethune-Cookman has opened a clear gap:

School Conf Streak Bethune-Cookman 8-1 W6 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-3 W2 Grambling State 4-3 W2 Alabama A&M 5-4 L1 Southern 5-4 W1 Florida A&M 5-4 L3 Jackson State 5-4 L2

While five teams sit clustered at 5-4, Bethune-Cookman’s consistency has separated it from the pack. The Wildcats are winning convincingly, while their closest challengers are battling inconsistency and fatigue.

A Look at the Slide: FAMU and Jackson State

Florida A&M’s last six games illustrate the swing clearly. After winning three straight in mid-January, the Rattlers dropped heartbreakers to Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Alabama State — all by margins that reflect how thin the line has become.

Jackson State’s recent run has been even more turbulent. Blowout losses at Bethune-Cookman, followed by narrow defeats to Grambling State and Southern, have undone early conference momentum and exposed depth issues late in games.

February Belongs to the Wildcats — For Now

With six straight wins and growing confidence, Bethune-Cookman has seized control of the SWAC race heading into the heart of February. The Wildcats are winning in multiple ways — defense, transition, bench production — and doing so with the look of a team that understands what it takes to close.

For Florida A&M and Jackson State, the margin for error is shrinking fast. If they’re going to re-enter the title conversation, it will have to start soon — because Bethune-Cookman isn’t slowing down.