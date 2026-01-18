Howard Basketball Pulls Away at NCCU in MEAC Road Win

Howard Basketball’s surge through MEAC play continued Friday night. The Bison pulled away in the second half for an 83–69 win over North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in a high-energy HBCU basketball showdown. The matchup tested toughness, discipline, and late-game execution.

First Half Sets the Tone

The opening half unfolded like a classic rivalry battle. NCCU leaned on hot perimeter shooting early. The Eagles knocked down five first-half three-pointers and stayed within striking distance.

Howard struggled from the field early, shooting 37.8 percent in the first half. Still, the Bison controlled the interior and carried a slim 35–32 lead into the locker room. The stage was set for a pivotal response after halftime.

Blakeney Emphasizes Urgency and Respect

Head coach Kenny Blakeney said urgency fueled Howard’s second-half approach.

“Every win in Division I basketball is extremely hard,” Blakeney said postgame. “To come in here with a sold-out crowd, against one of the best coaches in the country in Coach Lavelle, and win on their home floor — that’s a really special one for us.”

Howard Takes Control After Halftime

Howard wasted little time asserting control after the break. The Bison shot 65.5 percent from the field in the second half and outscored NCCU 48–37. They attacked the paint and won the physical battle.

Howard basketball finished with 48 points in the paint and 21 second-chance points. Those numbers reflected clear dominance around the rim.

Health and Chemistry Fuel the Turnaround

Blakeney credited improved health and chemistry for the surge. The win lifted Howard back to .500 in MEAC play after an uneven start.

“For the first time since probably 2022, we’ve got all of our guys healthy,” Blakeney said. “We’ve been able to practice. Guys are still learning each other, but the chemistry and confidence are growing.”

Balanced Scoring Keeps NCCU Guessing

That confidence showed in Howard’s balanced attack. Bryce Harris recorded a strong double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He anchored the interior on both ends.

Ose Okojie added 19 points on efficient shooting. Cedric Taylor III chipped in 17, preventing NCCU from focusing on one scorer.

Winning the ‘Middle Eight’

The decisive stretch came during what Blakeney calls the “middle eight.” That span covers the final four minutes of the first half and the opening four minutes of the second.

“We really emphasize winning the middle eight,” Blakeney said. “Our guys were alert, urgent, and intelligent coming out of halftime.”

NCCU Fights, But Howard Pulls Away

NCCU received strong efforts from Tekao Carpenter, who scored 21 points, and Gage Lattimore, who added 14. Still, the Eagles struggled to match Howard’s physicality.

Despite shooting 38.5 percent from three, NCCU managed only 26 points in the paint and eight second-chance points. Howard steadily widened the gap.

Howard University Finding Its Identity

The tightly contested HBCU basketball matchup featured four ties and four lead changes. In the end, Howard’s second-half efficiency and composure made the difference.

As MEAC play intensifies, the Bison are beginning to look like a team finding its identity at the right time.