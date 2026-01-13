Florida HBCUs Off to Hot Start in SWAC Basketball

It is still early in SWAC play, but the league’s newest members are already making a strong statement. Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, the most recent additions to the conference, have opened league action with impressive performances against teams projected to contend for the SWAC title.

Bethune-Cookman entered the season as the preseason favorite to win the SWAC. The Wildcats won their first two conference games before suffering a narrow 77–73 loss to Southern University on Monday night in Daytona Beach.

Bethune-Cookman Starts Fast Before Southern Setback

Reggie Theus’ team opened conference play with two hard-earned victories. First, the Wildcats defeated in-state rival Florida A&M 87–83 in a nail-biter to tip off SWAC action in Daytona Beach. They followed that win with a 74–65 victory over Grambling State on the front end of a weekend stand.

Bethune-Cookman carried momentum into Monday night and led Southern 44–36 at halftime. However, the Jaguars responded with a suffocating defensive effort that turned the game into a physical back-and-forth battle.

Southern’s depth proved decisive. Jaguars reserves poured in 45 points, while Bethune-Cookman’s bench contributed just 14. Ultimately, Southern’s balance and energy were too much for the Wildcats to overcome.

With the loss, Bethune-Cookman is now tied with Florida A&M for the second-best record in the SWAC at 2–1.

FAMU Wins Thriller Behind Sanders’ Late Heroics

Florida A&M also improved its conference standing with a dramatic win over Grambling State. Charlie Ward’s squad held off a tough Grambling team coached by former FAMU head coach Patrick Crarey II.

The highly anticipated matchup lived up to expectations and came down to the final moments. FAMU shooting guard Jaquan Sanders scored 24 points, including a clutch dagger at the buzzer to seal the victory.

Ward relied on a balanced rotation, going deep into his bench to maintain defensive energy. Offensively, the Rattlers placed four players in double figures, showcasing their depth and versatility.

Shared History as Recent SWAC Entrants

Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M officially joined the SWAC in 2021 after departing the MEAC. The move came during the pause in competition caused by the coronavirus pandemic, giving both programs time to transition into their new conference home.

Since joining the SWAC, both schools have captured multiple conference championships across several sports.

Bethune-Cookman’s Championship Success

The Wildcats are the reigning SWAC baseball champions. Their title run ended with a dramatic walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Florida A&M in the championship game.

Bethune-Cookman has also claimed a women’s cross country championship and a men’s cross country championship since entering the league.

Florida A&M’s Growing SWAC Trophy Case

Florida A&M has also built an impressive résumé in the SWAC. The Lady Rattlers won the 2024 SWAC cross country championship. FAMU programs in baseball, golf, and women’s tennis have all captured conference titles.

The Rattler volleyball program has been especially dominant. Under head coach Gokhan Yilmaz, the team has won four SWAC championships in five seasons.

In 2023, Florida A&M captured the SWAC Eastern Division title, won the SWAC championship, and claimed the Celebration Bowl. The Rattlers became just the second SWAC team to win the sport’s ultimate prize.

Current SWAC Standings Take Shape

Prairie View A&M and the surprising Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tigers currently sit atop the SWAC standings at 3–1. Jackson State is tied with Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M at 2–1.

Southern, Grambling State, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M are all clustered at 2–2 as conference play continues to unfold.