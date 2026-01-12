Howard basketball off to slow start in MEAC after UMES loss

Howard University entered MEAC play with one of the most impressive non-conference resumes in the league, drawing attention as a potential early favorite to compete for the conference crown. But the Bison’s hot start to the season has not translated to conference success. After a shocking opening-week loss to South Carolina State, Howard dropped a second straight MEAC game, falling 69–57 to UMES in a matchup that exposed early vulnerabilities in the team’s conference play.

Howard’s Early MEAC Struggles

The Bison’s season-long momentum from non-conference play has yet to carry over into MEAC action. In their first two league games, Howard has now gone 0–2, struggling to find the rhythm and execution that carried them to multiple high-profile wins before conference play. Against South Carolina State, the Bison were caught off-guard and unable to adjust to the physicality and tempo of MEAC competition. Against UMES, similar issues resurfaced — inconsistent shooting in the second half, limited bench production, and foul trouble disrupted rotations, leaving the Bison unable to respond to a disciplined and prepared Hawks team.

Howard started strong, relying on Travelle Bryson, who scored efficiently inside and out, and the Bison connected on 57.1 percent of their first-half three-point attempts. But despite early success, UMES countered with strategic paint attacks, free-throw trips, and defensive adjustments, holding the Bison to just 32.3 percent shooting in the second half. Howard’s bench contributed only five points, and key starters were forced into foul trouble, exposing a lack of depth that has become a problem as conference play begins.

UMES Turns Up the Heat

UMES capitalized on Howard’s MEAC woes by combining defense, preparation, and free-throw accuracy. After struggling at the stripe in a prior game against Morgan State, the Hawks went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line in the second half, extending possessions and punishing mistakes. Michael Teal, who finished with 11 points and six assists, praised the Hawks’ commitment to preparation:

“It goes like countless hours in the gym with coaches and without coaches. We really put a focal point at the beginning of the year that we all work on each other while working together. Preparation was amazing.”

Teal added that late-night and pre-practice shooting sessions made a difference, saying,

“We all stay late after practice shooting free throws — during practice, before practice… some of the preparation really paid off.”

UMES also leveraged its depth, scoring 17 bench points and 18 points off turnovers, making Howard’s limited bench production a key factor in the outcome. Dorion Staples led the Hawks with 16 points, while Jaden Cooper added 13, and Teal’s floor management allowed UMES to maintain composure in the second half.

Looking Ahead

Howard now faces an early test: recover quickly from a 0–2 start in MEAC play while adjusting to the pace, physicality, and intensity of HBCU conference basketball. The Bison have the talent, as shown in non-conference play, but these first two conference losses illustrate that execution and depth will be critical in close league games.

For UMES, the win improves the Hawks to 2–0 in conference play and highlights the importance of preparation, free-throw execution, and depth in HBCU basketball. Michael Teal summed up the Hawks’ mindset perfectly:

“I love HBCU basketball. It’s just some type of grit to it… I get to share that experience with the guys and just went out to win.”

As the MEAC season unfolds, Howard’s early conference struggles provide a cautionary tale: dominance in non-conference games doesn’t guarantee success once HBCU teams face the grind of league play.