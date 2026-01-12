WNBA star A’Ja Wilson gives back to dad’s HBCU

WNBA star A’ja Wilson is once again honoring her HBCU roots. The Las Vegas Aces superstar donated her Nike A’One signature sneakers to the Benedict College women’s basketball program.

The Benedict College Women’s Basketball team publicly thanked A’ja Wilson. The moment was both a gift and a powerful symbol of legacy. Wilson, a multi-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, TIME Magazine’s 2025 Athlete of the Year, and perennial WNBA All-Star, continues to use her platform to uplift programs connected to her roots.

WNBA stars connection to the HBCU

While Wilson did not attend an HBCU, her connection to Benedict College runs deep. Her father, Roscoe Wilson Jr., starred for the Tigers in the early 1970s and was one of the most dominant big men in the SIAC and NAIA. He ranked among the nation’s top rebounders, earned multiple all-conference and all-NAIA honors, and later became a Small College All-American.

Roscoe Wilson’s basketball journey extended beyond Benedict. He played in the famed Rucker Park League in New York alongside legends such as Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Nate “Tiny” Archibald, then went on to a professional overseas career. He later returned to the HBCU ranks as a head coach at both Benedict and Morris College, continuing the cycle of mentorship and leadership.

A’ja Wilson carved her own historic path. After a dominant high school career at Heathwood Hall Episcopal, she committed to Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, becoming one of the most decorated players in college basketball history before ascending to superstardom in the WNBA.

Fifty years after her father’s rise began at Benedict, Wilson’s gesture reflects more than generosity. It reinforces how excellence, legacy, and HBCU culture remain deeply connected across generations.