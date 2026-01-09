HBCU Basketball’s Longest Active Win Streak Ends

Behind a dominant second-half surge and a true next-man-up mentality, Fayetteville State snapped Virginia Union’s 13-game winning streak, the longest active streak in HBCU basketball, with a convincing 75–62 victory in a marquee CIAA hoops matchup. As a result, the Broncos handed the nationally ranked Panthers their first loss in more than a month, signaling a pivotal moment in the season.

“Big team win. That’s all I can say — team win,” Fayetteville State’s head coach said afterward. “Guys stepped up. We were in foul trouble, guys got hurt — next man up. Guys stepped up.”

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

First Half Sets the Tone

Early on, the opening half was a grind. Fayetteville State held a slim 31–29 lead at the break, thanks in part to efficient shooting. The Broncos connected on 44.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Virginia Union struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting just 29.7 percent overall. Still, the Panthers stayed within striking distance by applying defensive pressure and generating second-chance opportunities.

Second-Half Surge Breaks the Game Open

However, everything changed after the break.

Fayetteville State erupted for 44 second-half points, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. At the same time, the Broncos continued to punish Virginia Union at the free-throw line, finishing 27-of-33 (81.8 percent) from the stripe. In a physical, whistle-heavy contest, that efficiency proved decisive.

Howell and Williams Lead the Way

Leading the charge was Larry Howell, who poured in 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Consistently, Howell attacked the paint and drew contact to keep pressure on the Panthers’ defense.

In addition, Terrell Williams chipped in 13 points and seven assists. By controlling the tempo and setting up teammates, Williams helped Fayetteville State steadily pull away down the stretch.

Virginia Union Struggles with Efficiency

Despite the loss, Virginia Union continued to compete. Tahj Harding finished with 17 points, while Bobby Gardner added 16 points and five steals. Nevertheless, inefficiency proved costly.

Overall, the Panthers shot just 31.9 percent from the field and struggled from deep. They went 3-of-13 from three-point range, including only one made triple in the second half.

Key Adjustments Make the Difference

Afterward, the coach emphasized that discipline and preparation were critical against a well-coached CIAA team.

“We owed them one considering they beat us at their place last time,” he said. “These guys had that in the back of their mind. That’s a very, very good Virginia Union team — well coached, very close-knit, and they defend.”

More importantly, one major adjustment changed the outcome.

“We had 31 turnovers the first time we played them. That was the biggest thing we had to fix,” he explained. “We cleaned that up — had 19 tonight. We cut 12 down, and that’s basically the ballgame right there.”

Home-Court Momentum Continues

With the victory, Fayetteville State remained undefeated at home halfway through the season, marking another milestone in the coach’s first year at the helm of the HBCU Basketball program.

“It feels good, but we still got a long ways to go,” he said. “Job’s not done. This is just one game.”

Ultimately, in a high-stakes HBCU basketball showdown, Fayetteville State proved it belongs in the CIAA championship conversation — and did so the hard way.