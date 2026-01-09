HBCU showdown in the SWAC: Grambling vs Bethune-Cookman

Grambling State heads east for a key SWAC road test this weekend, traveling to Bethune-Cookman for a men’s basketball matchup on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Both teams enter the game looking to gain momentum in conference play, with Grambling State sitting at 8–7 on the season and Bethune-Cookman trying to steady itself at 4–10. While the records differ, the numbers suggest this matchup may be closer than it appears at first glance.

A Look at the Numbers

From an offensive standpoint, these two teams are separated by just one point per game.

Grambling State is averaging 73.3 points per game, ranking fifth in the SWAC, while Bethune-Cookman is right behind at 72.3 points per game, good for sixth in the conference.

Where Grambling has been able to separate itself is on the defensive end and in overall game control. The Tigers rank second in the SWAC in scoring margin at +1.2, showing an ability to win close games. Bethune-Cookman, meanwhile, has struggled in that area, posting a –13.1 scoring margin, which ranks seventh in the league.

Star Power on Both Sides

Saturday’s matchup will feature two of the SWAC’s more reliable scorers.

For Grambling State, Antonio Munoz leads the Tigers at 13.5 points per game, providing consistent production on the perimeter and serving as a steady offensive option.

Bethune-Cookman counters with Jakobi Heady, one of the league’s most productive scorers. Heady averages 16.1 points per game, and much of the Wildcats’ offense runs through his ability to score at multiple levels.

With both teams comfortable pushing the pace and relying on their lead guards, the game has the potential to turn into an offensive showcase.

Olivia Antilla Breaks Down the Matchup

HBCU Gameday analyst Olivia Antilla, affectionately known as Liv For Hoops, sees Saturday’s matchup as one of the more intriguing games on the SWAC schedule — not because of star power alone, but because of how evenly matched these teams are offensively.

Antilla, a former standout at Florida A&M who scored more than 1,700 career points during her collegiate career, brings a player’s perspective to her analysis.

“They’re very similar offensively,” Liv For Hoops said. “They’re less than a point apart in scoring averages, and both teams are comfortable shooting the three and getting out in transition. We’re going to see a lot of buckets.”

Defense Could Decide the Outcome

Where she sees a potential edge for Grambling State is on the defensive end.

“Grambling has shown that defense actually matters to them,” she said. “They’ve been able to get stops when it counts, and that’s why their scoring margin is near the top of the conference.”

Liv For Hoops also emphasized the importance of playing on the road at Bethune-Cookman, where the Wildcats have historically been tough to handle.

“That gym is small. It’s intimate. It’s loud,” she said. “That environment absolutely affects how teams play, especially late in games.”

From a tactical standpoint, she expects both teams to lean heavily on perimeter shooting and tempo.

“This is the kind of game where you’ll probably see a few plays that make SportsCenter,” Liv For Hoops said. “But at the end of the day, the team that defends better is the team that’s going to win.”

What to Watch on Saturday

For Grambling State, the key will be maintaining defensive discipline while continuing to get balanced scoring around Munoz. For Bethune-Cookman, defending home court and finding ways to limit second-chance opportunities could go a long way toward closing the margin.

Saturday’s contest won’t just impact the standings — it may offer a clearer picture of where each program stands as SWAC play heats up.

Tip-off is set for Saturday at Bethune-Cookman, as two teams with similar offensive profiles look to separate themselves when it matters most.