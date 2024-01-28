WATCH: South Carolina State Snatches a W from Del State with Crazy Buzzer Beater

By

South Carolina State (SC State) snapped Delaware State’s four-game win streak on Saturday evening, handing it a 66-64 loss at Memorial Hall. The Bulldogs went into the break leading by one point, and then outscored the Hornets 30-29 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

SC State’s win was spearheaded by a balanced scoring effort. Wilson Dubinsky led the scoring with 17 points, while Jordan Simpson and Michael Teal added eight points each. As a team, the Bulldogs went 25-of-50 from the field, while converting 7-of-16 at the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.99 points scored per possession on 57% true shooting.

Deywilk Tavarez scored 19 points, while Jevin Muniz added another 16 to lead the way for Delaware State. Collectively, the Hornets were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 36% of field goal attempts and 18% of three-point attempts. From the free throw line, Delaware State went 21-of-30.

KEY METRICS

SC State’s bench outscored Del State’s bench 42 to 12

Delaware State recorded assists on a season-low 35% of made field goals

Nine lead changes and five ties were recorded in the game

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 29. South Carolina State takes on struggling UMES at the Hytche Center, where the Bulldogs will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Delaware State will try to turn its home stand around when they host North Carolina Central at Memorial Hall.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

