VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman past Jackson State in SWAC play

Zion Harmon scored 23 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. Harmon was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 4-of-8 attempts.
Posted on

Bethune-Cookman defeated Jackson State by a score of 82-71 at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats got out to a 41-37 lead by halftime, and then came out and outscored the Tigers again in the second half to come away with the victory.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Zion Harmon scored 23 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. Harmon was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 4-of-8 attempts. The transition game was a big factor in the Wildcats’ success, as 27 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.06 points scored per possession on 59% true shooting.

Ken Evans led Jackson State, recording 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Collectively, the Tigers were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 36% of field goal attempts and 36% of three-point attempts. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 37% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

KEY METRICS

  • Bethune-Cookman outran Jackson State, outscoring them in transition 27 to 7
  • Jackson State collected 16 steals, a season-best
  • The teams combined to hit 16 threes
Bethune-Cookman
January 15, 2024: during 1st half men’s NCAA basketball between Southern Jaguars and the Bethune Cookman Wildcats. BCU defeated Southern 83-81 in overtime at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, FL, Fl. Romeo T Guzman/BCU Athletics

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 29. Bethune-Cookman welcomes Alcorn State to Moore Gymnasium, where the Wildcats will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Jackson State will hit the road once again when they take on SWAC foe Florida A&M at the Al Lawson Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman past Jackson State in SWAC play
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Benedict Benedict
131
2023-2024 Basketball

Benedict vs Allen “Battle For Taylor Street” Lives up to the Hype
428
2023-2024 Basketball

NIT change means teams like Norfolk State have less chances
CAU Basketball CAU Basketball
99
2023-2024 Basketball

Clark Atlanta defeats Morehouse in AUC battle
849
2023 Football

FAMU Football Fallout: How did Rattler Nation get here? Part II
232
2024 Football

Rick Ross’ son commits to HBCU
To Top
X

Discover more from HBCU Gameday

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading