Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman past Jackson State in SWAC play

By

Bethune-Cookman defeated Jackson State by a score of 82-71 at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats got out to a 41-37 lead by halftime, and then came out and outscored the Tigers again in the second half to come away with the victory.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Zion Harmon scored 23 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. Harmon was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 4-of-8 attempts. The transition game was a big factor in the Wildcats’ success, as 27 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.06 points scored per possession on 59% true shooting.

Zion finishes his first game back with 23 points on the night. 😼💪🏾#𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/TkwiZ85OtU — 🏀B-CU Men's Basketball (@BCUhoops) January 27, 2024

Ken Evans led Jackson State, recording 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Collectively, the Tigers were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 36% of field goal attempts and 36% of three-point attempts. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 37% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

KEY METRICS

Bethune-Cookman outran Jackson State, outscoring them in transition 27 to 7

Jackson State collected 16 steals, a season-best

The teams combined to hit 16 threes

January 15, 2024: during 1st half men’s NCAA basketball between Southern Jaguars and the Bethune Cookman Wildcats. BCU defeated Southern 83-81 in overtime at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, FL, Fl. Romeo T Guzman/BCU Athletics

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 29. Bethune-Cookman welcomes Alcorn State to Moore Gymnasium, where the Wildcats will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Jackson State will hit the road once again when they take on SWAC foe Florida A&M at the Al Lawson Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman past Jackson State in SWAC play