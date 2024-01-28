Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman past Jackson State in SWAC play

Bethune-Cookman defeated Jackson State by a score of 82-71 at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats got out to a 41-37 lead by halftime, and then came out and outscored the Tigers again in the second half to come away with the victory.
Zion Harmon scored 23 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. Harmon was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 4-of-8 attempts. The transition game was a big factor in the Wildcats’ success, as 27 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.06 points scored per possession on 59% true shooting.
Ken Evans led Jackson State, recording 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Collectively, the Tigers were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 36% of field goal attempts and 36% of three-point attempts. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 37% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.
KEY METRICS
- Bethune-Cookman outran Jackson State, outscoring them in transition 27 to 7
- Jackson State collected 16 steals, a season-best
- The teams combined to hit 16 threes
Both teams have their next games on Jan. 29. Bethune-Cookman welcomes Alcorn State to Moore Gymnasium, where the Wildcats will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Jackson State will hit the road once again when they take on SWAC foe Florida A&M at the Al Lawson Center.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.