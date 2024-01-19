VIEW ALL SCORES
2024 Football

South Carolina State staff to add FAMU, Bluefield State assistants

South Carolina State has reportedly added two members from HBCUs, including one from FAMU, to its football staff.
Posted on

South Carolina State University coach Chennis Berry has wasted no time hiring his football staff since taking over the program in December after the retirement of legendary coach Buddy Pough. 

SC State announced several hires on January 6th, and it isn’t done. Former FAMU Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations LaTroy Johnson and former Bluefield State Offensive Coordinator Rashard Alston are both expected to be added to the staff. Multiple sources confirm Alston will be the running backs coach while Johnson’s position isn’t certain.

South Carolina State’s previous coaching press release indicated Berry was searching for a running backs coach, wide receivers coach, video coordinator/director of creative content and a director of football operations.

Alston and Johnson both posted goodbye messages to their former schools on their X accounts. Johnson ended his post saying “It’s time for me to Go Home [Orangeburg, S.C.]!!!”

Former FAMU coach Willie Simmons tagged Berry’s and Johnson’s accounts and congratulated both men on the impending hire.

Bluefield State head coach Tony Coaxum responded to Alston’s post by thanking him for his time on his staff and that he is excited for his next job at South Carolina State University.

Johnson has worked in athletic departments for over 15 years with almost ten years at HBCUs. He has served as the Assistant AD for Football Operations at FAMU since 2021. Before arriving at FAMU, he spent three years as the Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations at Jackson State. Johnson has worked hard to become an assistant athletic director after serving as the equipment manager for Mississippi Valley State, Tennessee State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Middle Tennessee State, South Carolina State, and director of equipment operations at Morgan State.

Alston spent the past season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Bluefield State. In 2022, he served as the associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator. He came to Bluefield State in 2021 as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Before landing at Bluefield State, he spent two years as an offensive graduate assistant at Hastings College.

South Carolina State staff to add FAMU, Bluefield State assistants
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

120
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

WSSU throttles St. Aug as CIAA South play heats up
951
FAMU

Op-ed: Sykes’ actions show a want to rebuild FAMU football herself
Michael Strahan Michael Strahan
37
Academics

Texas Southern University president search to feature big names
980
2024 Football

HBCU alumnus behind Detroit Lions rebuild up for NFL honor
1.1K
Culture

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think 50-year olds belong at homecoming
To Top
X

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!