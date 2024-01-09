HBCU Hoops Recap: Monday, January 8th, 2024

By

HBCU basketball is in conference play and Monday, January 8th, 2024 had a bevy of men’s and women’s contests from the MEAC and SWAC. See which games came through the Gameday AI Stat Machine and see what the metrics had to say about a wild night of HBCU hoops.

NORFOLK STATE VS NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL – WOMEN

Norfolk State recorded its fifth straight win in dominating fashion, handing North Carolina Central an 81-60 loss at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday evening. The Spartans started by building up an eight-point halftime lead and sealed the game by outscoring the Eagles 48-35 over the final 20 minutes.

Da’Brya Clark led the way for Norfolk State, putting up a season-high 18 points. The Spartans’ offense was able to overcome shooting struggles in this one, accumulating 81 points on 37% shooting from the field. The transition game was a bright spot though, as 20 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Kyla Bryant scored 17 points, while Aniya Finger added another 11 to lead the way for North Carolina Central. As a team, the Eagles had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.74 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 37% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

KEY METRICS

Norfolk State scored a season-high 48 second half points

North Carolina Central was plagued by seven unforced turnovers (9% of possessions)

The Spartans led from start to finish; there were zero lead changes or ties

Norfolk State has until Jan. 20 to rest up and practice. Norfolk State meets Howard at Burr Gymnasium, where the Spartans will look to continue their road success. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central will try to rebound when they face North Carolina Wesleyan at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

SOUTHERN VS PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – WOMEN

Southern recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Prairie View A&M an 84-56 loss on Monday evening. The Lady Jaguars started fast, accumulated a 15-point lead into the break. They didn’t let up in the second half either, increasing their lead to as large as 34 points.

Genovea Johnson led the way for Southern, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. The Lady Jaguars made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 20 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 21 points on 78% shooting from the charity stripe. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.03 points scored per possession on 55% true shooting.

Final from the F.G. Clark Activity Center



Southern – 8️⃣4️⃣

Prairie View – 5️⃣6️⃣



Jags Win 🐆



Southern will be back in action on Saturday Jan. 13 when they travel to Florida A&M.#GoJags | #SouthernIsTheStandard | #ProwlOn | #ElevateTheStandard pic.twitter.com/Asfn7lYpam — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) January 9, 2024

Ryann Payne scored 14 points, while Jada Roberson added another 12 to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. Collectively, the Lady Panthers were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 35% of field goal attempts and 7% of three-point attempts. From the free throw line, Prairie View A&M went 21-of-30.

KEY METRICS

Southern scored a season-high 46 points off the bench

Prairie View A&M scored below 60 points for the eighth time this season

Sirviva Legions led all game players in plus-minus with a +27

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 13. Southern takes on conference rival Florida A&M at the Al Lawson Center, where the Lady Jaguars will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M will try to turn things around when they take on SWAC foe Mississippi Valley State University at William Nicks Building.

ALABAMA A&M VS MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE – WOMEN

Alabama A&M handed Mississippi Valley State University its 12th consecutive loss in an 83-67 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday evening. The game was tied at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Devilettes 46-30 over the final 20 minutes to come away with the win.

Victoria Dixon secured their first 20-point scoring game of the season, putting up 21 points to lead Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 23 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 22 points on 69% shooting from the charity stripe. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.06 points scored per possession on 55% true shooting.

Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 23 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes shot 24-of-54 from the field and 5-of-14 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.88 points per possession.

KEY METRICS

Alabama A&M scored a season-high 46 second half points

Mississippi Valley State University collected 14 steals, a season-best

Six lead changes and five ties were recorded in the game

Alabama A&M gets its first conference win of the year. Next, the Bulldogs will face struggling Alcorn State on Jan. 11 at the Event Center. MVSU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. A Jan. 13 matchup with conference rival Prairie View A&M in Prairie View is the Devilettes’ next shot at a win.

TEXAS SOUTHERN VS GRAMBLING STATE – WOMEN

Texas Southern ended its 10-game losing skid, defeating Grambling State in a 72-67 contest on Monday evening at the FCH Assembly Center. Texas Southern went into halftime with a 13-point lead. Despite being outscored 41-33 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Grambling State and hold on for the win.

Taniya Lawson, Anela Thomas, and Nya Harmon led the way for Texas Southern, contributing 17, 16, and 13 points, respectively. The Lady Tigers made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 23 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 22 points on 79% shooting from the charity stripe. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.86 points scored per possession on 56% true shooting.

Kahia Warmsley recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Zayla Tinner contributed another 11 points to pace Grambling State. Collectively, the Lady Tigers were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 29% of field goal attempts and 14% of three-point attempts. From the free throw line, Grambling State went 16-of-18.

KEY METRICS

67% of TXSO’s field goals were assisted

Grambling State started slow, scoring a season-low 26 first-half points

Jordyn Carter recorded a game-high +11 plus-minus

Both sides have until Jan. 13 to rest up and practice. Texas Southern welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff to Health & P.E. Arena, where the Lady Tigers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Grambling State will hope for a better result on the road when they meet a Bethune-Cookman side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Moore Gymnasium.

ALABAMA STATE VS ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF – MEN

Alabama State recorded its third straight win, handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff an 83-72 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday evening. The game was tied at halftime, but the Hornets outscored the Golden Lions 46-35 over the final 20 minutes to come away with the win.

CJ Hines scored 21 points to lead the way for Alabama State. Hines was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 4-of-8 attempts. The transition game was a big factor in the Hornets’ success, as 25 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.01 points scored per possession on 53% true shooting.

Kylen Milton recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions shot 24-of-62 (39%) from the field in this one, including 7-of-27 (26%) from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.89 points per possession.

KEY METRICS

Alabama State recorded assists on a season-high 62% of made field goals

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was plagued by five unforced turnovers (6% of possessions)

Sean Smith led all game players in plus-minus with a +20

Alabama State’s win is a great start to its season series with the Golden Lions. The Hornets’ next test is a matchup with Jackson State, which also won its last game, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Jan. 11. This evening’s defeat was another tough result for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It had lost in its last outing against Alabama A&M and was looking to rebound. The Golden Lions will travel to Health & Physical Education Arena for their next chance at a win, a Jan. 13 battle with Texas Southern.

ALABAMA A&M VS MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE – MEN

Alabama A&M handed Mississippi Valley State University its 15th consecutive loss in a 78-70 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday evening. The Bulldogs’ lead was as large as 19 points in the first half, but they weren’t able to extend it any further. After a rough start, the Delta Devils played a competitive second half.

Dailin Smith was an efficient machine, contributing 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field to lead the way for Alabama A&M. Smith was not the sole contributor though. The Bulldogs’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.18 points per possession on 50% shooting from the field. Their aggressive play paid off, as they drew 18 fouls on the defense, which led to 18 points on 72% shooting from the charity stripe.

𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆#𝗡𝗼𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗲 pic.twitter.com/YJmR7UFMQi — Alabama A&M Athletics (@_AAMUAthletics) January 9, 2024

Offense was not the issue for the Delta Devils. They scored their 70 points on 42% shooting from the field. Rayquan Brown led the way, putting up 23 points to go along with five boards. Despite shooting well overall, Mississippi Valley State University dug themselves an early hole. The team went down as much as 19 in the first half, and were ultimately unable to catch back up and push past Alabama A&M.

KEY METRICS

The game pace (possessions per 40 minutes) of 66.4 was a season-low for Alabama A&M

Mississippi Valley State University scored a season-high 31 first half points

There were zero lead changes or ties, with the Bulldogs leading the entire game

Alabama A&M earned a good win against a tough SWAC rival. Next, the Bulldogs will face struggling Alcorn State on Jan. 11 at the Event Center. MVSU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. A Jan. 13 matchup with conference rival Prairie View A&M is the Delta Devils’ next shot at a win.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

HBCU Hoops Recap: Monday, January 8th, 2024