Norfolk State women punish SC State in opener

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The Norfolk State women’s basketball team opened conference play in spectacular fashion on Saturday afternoon, dominating from start to finish at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center to defeat South Carolina State 94-33



The Spartans (11-4, 1-0 MEAC) never trailed, outscoring the Bulldogs 44-16 in the paint and forcing 32 turnovers. The Spartans turned those mistakes into 35 points at the other end, including 16 on the fast break.



Diamond Johnson led the Spartans at both ends of the floor, tallying 21 points and a career-high nine steals to go with five assists. Freshman Anjanae Richardson posted a career-high 16 points on an efficient afternoon, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor.



Six Spartans scored in double-figures on Saturday: Johnson, Richardson, Da’Brya Clark (15), Kierra Wheeler (13), Crystal White (11), and Niya Fields (10).



Wheeler set the tone with a comfortable jump shot on the game’s opening possession, which South Carolina State responded to with a layup at the other end. It would mark the last time the teams were tied all afternoon, as Fields knocked down a 3-pointer to get the Spartans going.



Johnson drained her first 3-pointer of the day a few minutes later, pushing the Spartans lead to nine, before Wheeler put the team ahead by double digits with a tip-in moments later. White and Richardson contributed baskets in quick succession, giving the Spartans a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.



White drained one from behind the arc to get the second quarter started, and Fields connected from deep again a few minutes later. Clark got in on the 3-point barrage as well, giving the Spartans a 41-12 advantage.



Johnson launched a pair of successful 3-pointers before the quarter’s end, sending Norfolk State to the halftime break with a 53-17 lead. She kept the momentum going in the third quarter, recording her ninth steal and draining a 3-pointer seconds later.





Fields got into double-figures with a steal and score, and Richardson joined the group with a swish from deep a few minutes later. The latter continued her special day, passing her previous career high with layup in the fourth quarter.



White knocked down a pair of triples in the final period, becoming the final Spartan to reach double-figures. Both coming off the bench, Richardson and White combined for 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting.



CHECKING THE BOX SCORE

The Spartans registered 44 points in the paint, 35 points off turnovers, and 32 bench points

NSU outscored SCSU 23-1 in the third quarter

NEWS & NOTES

Norfolk State improved to 11-4 with the victory

South Carolina State dropped to 1-15 with the loss

Norfolk State now leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 30-18, winning the last 12 matchups

Diamond Johnson recorded a career-high nine steals, marking just the eighth time in the program’s Division I history that a NSU women’s basketball player has recorded nine or more steals in a single game

Norfolk State’s 94 points were the team’s most in a MEAC game since recording 102 against Delaware State on Feb. 5, 2022.

UP NEXT



Norfolk State looks to pick up its second conference victory in as many games on Monday evening, when the Spartans face North Carolina Central at 5:30 p.m. at McDonald-McLendon Arena.



Norfolk State women punish SC State in opener