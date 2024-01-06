By

North Carolina Central (NCCU) recorded its fifth straight win, handing reigning MEAC champion Howard University a 73-54 loss at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles went into the halftime break leading by 10 points and then outscored the Bison 38-29 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Fred Cleveland Jr. led the way for NCCU, recording 24 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. The Eagles were relentless on the offensive boards, securing 13 extra possessions which they converted into 15 second-chance points. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.18 points scored per possession on 55% true shooting.

Howard was led by Bryce Harris, who scored 21 points while collecting 10 boards. Collectively, the Bison were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 34% of field goal attempts and 19% of three-point attempts. From the free throw line, Howard went 11-of-16.

KEY METRICS

NCCU outran Howard, outscoring them in transition 10 to 0

HU’s 54 points marked a new one-game low for the season

Perry Smith Jr. recorded a game-high +31 plus-minus

Both teams take the floor again in MEAC action on Jan. 8. North Carolina Central welcomes Norfolk State to McDougald-McLendon Arena, where the Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Howard will try to rebound when they take on South Carolina State at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

NCCU smokes Howard to open MEAC play