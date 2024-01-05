Former NCCU offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins headed to SEC

NCCU offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins didn’t have to stay in the portal too long to find a new home. He will take his talents down I-77 and suit up for the University of South Carolina.
The MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year announced on X (formally known as Twitter) that after visiting South Carolina, he will use his last year of eligibility to play for the Gamecocks next season.
Torricelli Simpkins leaves behind a great career at NCCU as a three-year starter under coach Trei Oliver. Before becoming the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year, he was named to the Bluebloods 2023 FCS Preseason All-American Third Team and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. This year Simpkins started all 12 games to anchor an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the MEAC.
In 2022, Simpkins was named to the All-MEAC First Team after starting at center for the league’s top offense with 81 pancake blocks.
During this freshman year in 2021, he started all 11 games and was selected to the 2021 Phil Steele FCS All-MEAC Third Team.
The 6’5 320 pound Charlotte native will now become teammates with former South Carolina State running back Jawarn Howell, who committed to playing for the Gamecocks in December.
His commitment will make another key player to transfer from NCCU’s talented roster. Defensive backs Khalil Baker transferred to Elon and Jason Chambers transferred to Appalachian State. Linebacker Jayden Flaker transferred to Memphis. Defensive lineman Kendrick DuJour transferred to Coffeyville Community College. Linebacker Corey Peterson and wide receiver Devin Smith are still looking for new homes in the transfer portal.
NCCU lost a top offensive lineman last year as Corey Bullock starred for the Eagles before transferring to Maryland.