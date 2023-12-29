Gentle Hunt enters transfer portal amid FAMU coaching rumors

Second-team All SWAC defensive lineman Gentle Hunt entered his name into the transfer portal on the same day that rumors swirl around FAMU head coach Willie Simmons having been offered a position coach role at Duke University.
While there is no information that Hunt entering the portal and Coach Simmons’ possible departure are connected, they both speak to possible winds of change blowing through the FAMU football program.
The 5-11, 290-pound Defensive Tackle from Gainesville HS originally committed to the University of South Florida before eventually signing with Florida A&M in 2020.
As a Sophomore in 2021, Hunt played in 10 games where he logged 27 total tackles (18 solo, 9 assisted,) eight tackles for loss (seven solo, two assisted,) five sacks, and a memorable 46-yard fumble recovery in the Florida Blue Florida Classic.
Since bursting on the scene in 2021, Gentle Hunt has been a rock on the interior of the FAMU defensive line, playing in every game during his three-year career as a Rattler.
In 2023, Hunt recorded 32 total tackles (18 solo, 14 assisted,) eleven tackles for loss (seven solo, two assisted,) five and a half sacks, and one forced fumble, earning him second-team all-SWAC honors.
Hunt announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December, 28th via a post on social media where he asked fans to “please respect my decision.”
Only weeks removed from winning the SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl; FAMU finds itself in a familiar position, as head coach Willie Simmons received a position coach offer at the University of South Carolina last year and the Rattlers saw defensive lineman Kamari Stephens hit the transfer portal. Coach Simmons stayed in Tallahassee and the Rattlers went 12-1 en route to an HBCU national championship.