MEAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Dec. 5, 2023 – North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard and Howard defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. were named the 2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. The honorees were announced during the 65th Annual National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame Press Conference, aired live on ESPN+.
“Congratulations to both Davius and Kenny on being named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “These talented student-athletes have earned every accolade they receive and are fine representatives of North Carolina Central University, Howard University, and the MEAC Nation. I’m proud to bestow the Player of the Year honors to Davius and Kenny for their on-field success.”
Richard (QB, Sr., 6-3, 215, Belle Glade, Fla.) helped the Eagles win nine games in 2023 for the second consecutive season and saw the Eagles reach new heights in the FCS rankings, climbing as high as No. 7 nationally. He is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, earning the title following a stellar 2022 campaign. Richard is tied for first in the FCS in points responsible for, averaging 24.0 points per game, and ranks in the Top-15 nationally in 13 different categories. Richard tops the MEAC in total offense (313.0 total y/g – #4 FCS), scoring (18.0 ppg – #2 FCS), passing touchdowns (14), rushing touchdowns (18 – #2 FCS), completions per game (16.0 – #4 FCS), completion percentage (59.3%). He is a five-time selection as MEAC Offensive Player of the Week in 2023.
Richard finished the 2023 season with a conference-best 2,177 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. He connected on 166 of 273 passes in 11 games and finished with a school-record completion percentage of 60.8 percent. He also led the Eagles in rushing touchdowns with 18, breaking the school’s single-season record. Richard is only the second player in school history to amass more than 10,000 yards of total offense. Has accounted for 117 career touchdowns (73 passing, 44 rushing), breaking the school record.
Richard is a finalist for the Stats Perform Peyton Award, given annually to the best offensive player at the FCS level. The award is known in some circles as the “Heisman of FCS.” Additionally, Richard is one of 18 finalists for the 2023 Walter Campbell Trophy to be announced tonight at the 65th Annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner, which will be held tonight at 7 PM PST at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Gallop Jr. (DB, Sr., 6-1, 214, Portsmouth, Va.) was selected as the 2023 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after helping Howard win the MEAC Regular Season title. The Bison went 4-1 in conference play with a marquis win over then-ranked No. 7 N.C. Central. Gallop Jr. was named FCS National Defensive Player of the Week while also garnering MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice. He produced 61 total tackles (40 solo) with six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries. Gallop Jr. recorded a season-high 11 tackles and an interception against Norfolk State. He also registered eight tackles, seven solo, and forced and recovered a fumble against Hampton.
Gallop Jr. is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the best defensive player in FCS. Gallop Jr. has 244 total tackles as a Bison, with 155 solo stops. He has one game remaining this season as he will compete in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Atlanta, Georgia.