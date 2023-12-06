Chennis Berry wins back-to-back AFCA Region Coach Of The Year

Courtesy of Benedict College
WACO, Texas – Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berry has been named Region 2 Coach of the Year for the second year in a row, the American Football Coaches Association announced today.
The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.
These winners will be honored on Tuesday, January 9, during the 2024 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chennis Berry guided the Tigers to their second consecutive undefeated regular season, SIAC Championship, NCAA playoff berth, and No. 1 seeding in Super Region 2.
The Tigers rank No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing opponents just 10.7 points per game during the 2023 season. Benedict also ranks first in team sacks and second in tackles for loss and passing yards allowed. Offensively, the Tigers ranked 15th in scoring offense (39.8 points per game) and 26th in total offense.
Super Region 2 includes all members of the SIAC, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Gulf South Conference (GSC), and South Atlantic Conference (SAC).
AFCA National Coach of the Year: The AFCA will announce the 2023 National Coaches of the Year winners in FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA on Tuesday, January 9th. The Regional winners in each division are finalists for National Coach of the Year.
Division II
Region 1: Jim Clements, Kutztown University
Region 2: *Chennis Berry, Benedict College
Region 3: Josh Lamberson, University of Central Missouri
Region 4: Paul Simmons, Harding University
Region 5: Pete Sterbick, Colorado School of Mines
*-2022 winner