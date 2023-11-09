Howard WBB bounces back with win over Mount St. Mary’s

By

Howard was dominant in victory, powering past Mount St. Mary’s by a final score of 58-39 at Burr Gymnasium on Thursday evening. The Bison started by building up a six-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Mountaineers 30-17 over the final 20 minutes.

Nile Miller scored 14 points in an incredibly efficient 6-of-9 shooting performance to lead the way for Howard. Despite Miller’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 35% from the field while scoring just 0.9 points per possession. They found an advantage on the fast break though, accumulating 16 points in transition.

Tessa Engelman scored eight points, while Jo Raflo added another seven to lead the way for Mount St. Mary’s. As a team, the Mountaineers had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.62 points per possession on 36% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 4-of-7 from the free throw line.

Hear Coach White’s thoughts after the season opener at Howard. #GoMount pic.twitter.com/ZVkqyNUDky — Mount Women's Basketball (@Mount_WBB) November 10, 2023

Howard outran Mount St. Mary’s, outscoring them in transition 16 to 4

Mount St. Mary’s scored below 40 points for the first time this season

The game had two lead changes and zero ties

Howard claimed its first win of the season. The Bison will head to Durham for their next contest, a Nov. 12 matchup with New Hampshire. Mount St. Mary’s lost for the first time this season this evening. The Mountaineers will travel to Alumni Hall for their next chance at a win, a Nov. 15 battle with Navy.

