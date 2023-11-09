By

Georgia Tech defeated Howard University on Thursday evening in a dynamic 88-85 affair thanks to some late heroics. The Yellow Jackets were down by six at the break and trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but they were still able to pull off the comeback.

Miles Kelly scored 27 points to lead the way for Georgia Tech. That performance included an impressive 20 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Georgia Tech shot 34-of-77 from the field and 16-of-27 from the line to put up an average of 1.18 points per possession.

The Bison’s offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.11 points per possession on 58% true shooting. Sophomore forward Shy Odom led the way, putting up 22 points to go along with seven boards. Joshua Strong also contributed, adding another 18 points.

Georgia Tech’s defense buoyed its offense, scoring 17 points off of 14 Howard turnovers

Howard recorded assists on 37% of attempted field goals

The attendance of the game at McCamish Pavilion was 3,802

Howard came into the game as an 11.5 point underdog to Georgia Tech.

This was the latest win for Georgia Tech, which defeated Ga. Southern in its last game. The Yellow Jackets’ next matchup is a Nov. 14 game against UMass Lowell at McCamish Pavilion. Howard lost for the first time this season this evening. The Bison will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 12 faceoff with James Madison at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Georgia Tech holds on for comeback win over Howard University