VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

Virginia Union downs VSU, CIAA title bound

Virginia Union is back in the CIAA championship game for the first time since 2010 after defeating rival Virginia State.
Posted on

RICHMOND, VA— Virginia Union, at long last, is finally headed back to the CIAA title game. 

VUU got off to a fast start and took advantage of woeful special teams play to beat rival Virginia State 30-20 in front of a capacity crowd at Hovey Stadium on Saturday in Richmond. Virginia Union will meet defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State in the CIAA title game in Salem, VA on Nov. 11. FSU beat VUU at home in September.

Virginia Union

Christian Reid threw four touchdown passes for Virginia Union, including one to Jada Byers. Byers finished the day with 155 yards on 27 rushes. Roy Jackson led VUU with 127 yards on three catches, including a score.

VSU had 465 yards of total offense to VUU’s 337, but it had special teams issues all day. The first field goal attempt hit the upright. Its second PAT was blocked and returned for two points. Another was blocked and returned in the third quarter, but was overpowered by a VUU penalty. Kyle Miller missed two field goals in the fourth. 

Virginia State finishes the regular season 8-2. Virginia Union improves to 9-1 as it returns to the CIAA title game for the first time since 2010. Its last CIAA title came in 2001.

Virginia Union downs VSU, CIAA title bound
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.0K
CIAA

Shaw University athlete killed in accident
North Carolina A&T vs Towson North Carolina A&T vs Towson
251
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T falls short in homecoming game to Towson
The Shedeur Remix The Shedeur Remix
1.4K
2023 Football

Shedeur Sanders keeps HBCU impact with “The Shedeur”
138
2023 Football

Florida Memorial stays hot with win on the road
416
Coppin State

Coppin State remains perfect, could wrap up MEAC
To Top
X