By

RICHMOND, VA— Virginia Union, at long last, is finally headed back to the CIAA title game.

VUU got off to a fast start and took advantage of woeful special teams play to beat rival Virginia State 30-20 in front of a capacity crowd at Hovey Stadium on Saturday in Richmond. Virginia Union will meet defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State in the CIAA title game in Salem, VA on Nov. 11. FSU beat VUU at home in September.

Christian Reid threw four touchdown passes for Virginia Union, including one to Jada Byers. Byers finished the day with 155 yards on 27 rushes. Roy Jackson led VUU with 127 yards on three catches, including a score.

VSU had 465 yards of total offense to VUU’s 337, but it had special teams issues all day. The first field goal attempt hit the upright. Its second PAT was blocked and returned for two points. Another was blocked and returned in the third quarter, but was overpowered by a VUU penalty. Kyle Miller missed two field goals in the fourth.

Virginia State finishes the regular season 8-2. Virginia Union improves to 9-1 as it returns to the CIAA title game for the first time since 2010. Its last CIAA title came in 2001.



Virginia Union downs VSU, CIAA title bound