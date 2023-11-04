Alcorn State cools off Southern

Alcorn State claimed victory against Southern on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 44-21.
Aaron Allen led the way for Alcorn State, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The Braves found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Jags in total offensive yards 439 to 263.
Chandler Whitfield, Harold Blood, and August Pitre III were all contributors for Southern in the loss. Southern made too many mistakes early on, giving up two turnovers in the first quarter alone.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alcorn State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 58-42 run-pass split with 40 rushing attempts and 29 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 37:17 (62% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 46% of third downs (6-13) while Southern converted just 18% (2-11)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just two times while collecting five turnovers from Southern
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 57 yards while Southern had nine penalties for 115 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 80% of red zone trips as opposed to Southern’s 67% efficiency
Alcorn State heads to PNC Stadium to take on Texas Southern on Nov. 12, where the Braves will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Southern will try to rebound when they host Prairie View A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Nov. 11.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.