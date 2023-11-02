Shaw University athlete killed in accident

By

A Shaw University student and athlete has passed away as a result of a car accident on Halloween night.

Ky’rese Dye was in the passenger seat in the car when a crash happened at 11:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hammond Road in Raleigh, according to WRAL.



Shaw University posted this release:

Our hearts are heavy as we notify the campus community about the death of one of our students, Ky’rese Anthony Dye. He was 18.

Ky’rese, a freshman from Currie, N.C., was in the Shaw University Honors Program and played for the men’s junior varsity basketball team.

Counseling services are available on campus for those who would like support.

We will inform you when more information becomes available.

We ask that our campus community keep Ky’rese’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Shaw University assistant WyKevin Bazemore runs the Shaw JV team.

“I’d like to say Ky’rese was an amazing kid,” Bazemore said. “Showed up every day with a smile, had great energy every day. Definitely a devastating lost for Shaw U.”

