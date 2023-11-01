By

HBCU student-athlete Rayquan Smith, the self-proclaimed “King of NIL” is launching his own NIL service.



Smith, who currently plays running back at Virginia State, announced the formation of SponsorPro.

Here’s the release:

We are thrilled to announce the launch of SponsorPro, a groundbreaking digital marketplace that redefines how student-athletes connect with brands for endorsement opportunities.



Co-founded by Rayquan Smith, also known as the “King of NIL.” This platform aims to upend the sports industry by empowering student-athletes and forging new brand partnerships.



With the NCAA’s new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) regulations granting student-athletes unprecedented opportunities to maximize their personal brands, Sponsor Pro fills a crucial gap in the market by offering a vital link between athletes and brands.



The platform enables student athletes to take charge of their financial futures by easily connecting with businesses seeking to collaborate with them.



Rayquan Smith, a Virginia State University athlete with over 80 NIL deals under his belt, leveraged his expertise to create SponsorPro. His vision is to empower HBCU athletes and other collegiate athletes to realize the full potential of their NIL rights.



SponsorPro provides student-athletes with free access to the platform with valuable NIL insights to help navigate their NIL journey. The platform is now live and open to collegiate athletes, agents, brands, and businesses. http://SponsorPro.co

HBCU “King of NIL” launches his own service