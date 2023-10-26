VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

MEAC WBB 2023-24 all-conference & predicted order of finish

MEAC women’s hoops expected to be close as the top teams are only separated by 1 point in the preseason poll.
Posted on

Courtesy of MEAC Sports

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 Howard senior guard Destiny Howell was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Basketball (WBB) Preseason Player of the Year, presented by TowneBank, the conference announced today. Norfolk State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the MEAC.

All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. 

Howell, the reigning MEAC Player of the Year and the 2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament Outstanding Performer, appeared in 28 games for the Bison during the 2022-23 season, collecting 471 points for a 16.82 per-game average to lead the MEAC in both statistical categories. The senior guard tallied 107 rebounds, 54 assists, 29 steals, and 16 blocks while shooting 40.23% from the field. Howell collected 21 double-digit games with 11 games over 20 or more points and three with 30-plus, including a career-high 35 at VCU on Dec. 28, 2022.

Defending MEAC champion Norfolk State picked up 12 of 16 first-place votes to earn preseason favorite recognition. The Bison of Howard picked up two first-place votes to earn second-place rankings. The Spartans were predicted to finish third, with a one-point separation from tying Howard in the poll. Morgan State and Maryland Eastern Shore were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, as each school received one first-place vote.

Coppin State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, and South Carolina State rounded out the predicted order of finish.

Joining Howell on the Preseason All-MEAC First Team are Norfolk State’s Kierra Wheeler, Coppin State’s Mossi Staples, Maryland Eastern Shore’s Zamara Haynes, and N.C. Central’s Kimeira Burks.

The 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 13-16 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

2023-24 Women’s Basketball MEAC Preseason All-Conference

Preseason Player of the Year: Destiny Howell, Howard

basketball MEAC WBB

MEAC WBB First Team 

Name Pos.Yr.Ht. School Hometown 
Destiny Howell Sr. 6’0” Howard Queens, N.Y. 
Kierra WheelerJr. 6’1” Norfolk State Minneapolis, Minn.
Mossi Staples R-Sr. 5’7” Coppin State Fort Washington, Md. 
Zamara Haynes Sr. 5’7”Maryland E. ShorePhiladelphia, Pa.
Kimeira Burks R-Sr.5’8” N.C. Central Chicago, Ill. 

MEAC WBB Second Team 

NamePos.Yr.Ht. School Hometown 
Kaniyah Harris Sr. 5’10” HowardCapital Heights, Md. 
Niya Fields Jr. 5’8”Norfolk State Peekskill, N.Y. 
Savannah Brooks? G/F So. 5’9” Delaware StateTaneytown, Md. 
Iyanna Warren? Sr. 5’3” Howard Accokeek, Md. 
Gabrielle Johnson? So. 5’8”Morgan State Baltimore, Md. 

MEAC WBB Third Team 

NamePos.Yr.Ht. SchoolHometown
Aniya Finger FR-Jr. 6’1” N.C. Central Charlotte, N.C. 
Faith Blackstone R-Jr. 6’0” Coppin State Harrisburg, Pa. 
Makoye Diawara FJr.6’0” Norfolk State Bayonne, N.J. 
Morgan CallahanR-Jr.6’1”N.C. Central Beach Park, Ill. 
Da’naijah WilliamsJr.?5’9” Norfolk State Brooklyn, N.Y.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School (First-Place Votes)Points
1. Norfolk State (12) 115 
2. Howard (2) 114
3. Morgan State (1) 86 
4. Maryland Eastern Shore (1)67 
5. Coppin State 64 
6. North Carolina Central54 
7. Delaware State 43 
8. South Carolina State18 
MEAC WBB 2023-24 all-conference & predicted order of finish
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

760
2023 Football

Loobert Denelus of Benedict named finalist for Campbell Trophy
1.7K
Allen University

HBCU football team bus surrounded by opponents after game
389
2023-2024 Basketball

Langston basketball top 5 in NAIA Men’s Basketball preseason poll
NC A&T Blue and Gold NC A&T Blue and Gold
670
Bands

North Carolina A&T band warns alumni of GHOE access changes
LeVelle Moton LeVelle Moton
521
2023-2024 Basketball

LeVelle Moton compares transfer portal to crack epidemic in college basketball
To Top
X