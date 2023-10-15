VIEW ALL SCORES
Deion Sanders

Saturday Night Live spoofs Deion Sanders and JSU departure

Saturday Night Live featured a sketch with Kenyan Thompson as Deion Sanders, and there was a joke about his Jackson State departure.
Posted on

Deion Sanders earned a Saturday Night Live spoof and Jackson State was a part of the act.

Kenan Thompson portrayed Deion Sanders while he was being ‘interviewed’ on the “Weekend Update” by Colin Jost. 

The two talked about Colorado, as well as his stint at Jackson State.  Here’s how that dialogue went: 

“That’s right, you started your coaching career at Jackson State, which is an HBCU or a historically Black college, right?” Jost said.

No Huddle Nissan Thumbnail Deion Sanders, Jackson State Kenan Thompson



“Very good, Colin,” the Kenan Thompson SNL version of Coach Prime said. “Very good. You know, I truly believe that God called me there, and he said, ‘This is your destiny.'”

“Right, and then three years later you went to Chicago, I mean Colorado,” Jost said.

“Yeah, that’s right,” the SNL Prime said. “Because God called me again and was like, `My bad.’ And then he showed me the promised land of Colorado. I had these visions, Colin, a place where there was white people, like every single person was white … Not many people know this, but Colorado is an HWCU, or  historically white college, kind of like where you went Colin.”

“Well, I mean, Harvard is pretty diverse, you know,” Jost said.

“Colin,” Thompson as Deion Sanders said to big laughs from the Saturday Night Live audience. 

Saturday Night Live spoofs Deion Sanders and JSU departure
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Mississippi Valley State vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff Mississippi Valley State vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff
221
2023 Football

Mississippi Valley State victorious, takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Morgan State University Morgan State University
609
Morgan State

Morgan State University shooting suspects identified, arrested
Tennessee State, HBCU Tennessee State, HBCU
432
2023 Football

Tennessee State gets exciting homecoming win over Norfolk State
St. Augustine University. St. Augustine University.
1.5K
2023 Football

Saint Augustine’s University fires coach after six games
168
2023 Football

Hail Mary gives Edward Waters win over Tuskegee at homecoming
To Top
X