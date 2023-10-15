Allen University stays in SIAC race, stuns Albany State

By

ALBANY, GA – The #8 Allen University football team (no.9 HBCU Gameday) knocked off SIAC foe #10 Albany State 39-27 on the road Saturday afternoon to put a damper on Albany’s homecoming.



Allen improves to 6-1 with the win, their most wins since 1961, and continues the best start in school history. Allen has also clinched a winning record for the first time since the 60s.

Quarterback David Wright again led the offense throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns while junior WR Armone Harris set a season-high catching 8 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Wright has now thrown for over 2,300 yards this season with 13 TDs in the air and three on the ground.



Fellow junior slot WR Jamal Jones had a terrific game as well leading the team with a season-high 10 receptions for 56 yards and a 24-yard rushing touchdown that put Allen up 32-21 midway through the fourth. Leading the rushing attack was junior RB Beau Herrington with 72 yards and a score while Wright and freshman RB Alan Riggins also combined for 40 yards and two scores on the ground.

Allen got on the board early in the first quarter with an 18-yard pass from Wright to Harris as the Yellow Jackets took advantage of an ASU turnover in their own end to go up 6-0. Allen then made it 12-0 with Harris’ second touchdown of the game from Wright, this one a stellar 10-yard one-handed grab. After another Albany turnover, Allen came back and made them pay as Herrington rushed it in from 6 yards out to put Allen up 18-0 midway through the second quarter.



The Rams, however, would not go away as they came right back with two consecutive touchdowns to climb to within four points at 18-14 with 9 minutes to play in the half. Allen then began the third quarter with a 24-yard rushing TD from Wright to extend their lead back to 11 at 25-14. Then, to begin the fourth quarter, Albany used one play to get back to within four as ASU’s WR ran 80 yards down the sideline for the score to get to 25-21.

However, the Jackets came storming back with a quick 5-play 47-yard drive ending with a Jones 24-yard jet sweep rushing score to put AU back up 11 at 32-21 with 12 minutes to play. AU would hold the Rams scoreless over almost the rest of the quarter before adding an insurance touchdown of their own when Riggins rushed it in from 7 yards out that gave Allen an insurmountable 39-21 advantage. ASU would add a late score as time expired.



Allen University totaled more first downs and rushing yards than Albany State as well overall.

Defensively, Linebacker Kayleb Pierce led Allen with 9 tackles (3 solo) and 1.5 tackles-for-loss while senior safety Diquan Brown led with 6 solo tackles and 7 overall. Cornerbacks Dahlil Wilkins and Kevin Graham also combined for 11 tackles while freshman nose guard Jaheim Borden recorded 5 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1.5 sacks with a QB hurry. Leading with two sacks was defensive end Artavon Edmond while DT Marques Sherman had a 12-yard interception return along with 3 tackles and a sack. LBs MC Henderson and Gary Bourrage also combined for eight tackles and 2 TFLs.

AU is now 4-1 in the conference while ASU falls to 4-3 overall and received their first conference loss (4-1) from the Yellow Jackets.

Allen University will next go on the road next Saturday, Oct. 21 to face #6 Miles College in Alabama at 2 PM.

