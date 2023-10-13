Morgan State University shooting suspects identified, arrested

By

One suspect has been arrested and another is being searched for in the shooting that occurred on the Morgan State University campus last week.



Morgan State University President David K. Wilson provided an update on Friday morning.

“I am pleased to share with you an update on the ongoing investigation surrounding the unfortunate events that occurred on our campus on October 3rd. This morning, we are expecting the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) to announce the arrest of one of the alleged shooters in the heinous and very deliberate act of violence that unfolded during Morgan’s Homecoming Week activities. BPD has arrested a 17-year-old male in Washington, D.C. and issued an attempted murder warrant for another 18-year-old male in connection to this shooting. Neither are Morgan students nor have a connection to this university.”



The 18 year-old suspect is Jovan Williams. Baltimore Police have an attempted murder warrant for his arrest and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said Commissioner Richard Worley. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

President Wilson thanked the state’s Governor, Wes Moore, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott for their assistance in getting to the bottom of the event.

“While we take comfort in knowing that a suspect has been captured, we must understand that this investigation is still ongoing and won’t be concluded until everyone involved in the shooting is apprehended. Please know that violence of any kind is never accepted and will not be tolerated on our campus. And should this investigation reveal the involvement of any member of our community, there will be consequences.”



Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been touched by the Morgan State shooting.

Morgan State University shooting suspects identified, arrested