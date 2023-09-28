VIEW ALL SCORES
XFL, USFL announce intention to merge

The USFL and XFL have announced their intention to merge after weeks of speculation. What will this mean for HBCU prospects?
The XFL and the USFL have announced that they will officially merge. 

The two leagues made their announcement on Thursday. The release is below: 

“Today, the United States Football League (“USFL”) and the XFL announced their intention to merge.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.

More details regarding the new league will be announced at a later date.”

XFL



The two leagues are the latest to attempt to gain a foot-hold in the United States underneath the NFL. Both leagues are named after previous iterations of professional leagues.

The addition of both leagues has led to more opportunities for HBCU players and coaches. Alabama State University legend and former coach Reggie Barlow coached the Washington, DC-based XFL team. Former Winston-Salem State University legend and NFL scout/assistant coach Tory Woodbury recently joined the staff of the XFL’s Houston franchise as special teams coordinator. 

A dozen former HBCU stars were selected in the 2023 USFL College Draft.

