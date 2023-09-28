Ole Miss transfer to miss season for Jackson State hoops

By

Jackson State University men’s basketball will be without the services of Ole Miss transfer Daeshun Ruffin this season.



Ruffin announced via Instagram on Thursday that he will miss the 2023-2024 season due to injury. He did not specify the injury, but he was hampered by a hand injury last season with Ole Miss.

“Although I am disappointed, I am not defeated,” Ruffin wrote. “I promise you, this not the end of my story. I hate that I will miss an opportunity to compete with my brothers, but I will be there with my guys each step of the way to this year’s SWAC championship. Thank you to my family, my Jackson State family, the city of Jackson, and all of my supporters throughout the years! I truly appreciate you all!

Ruffin was a highly sought-after prospect in the 2021 class, ranking as the top player in the state of Mississippi and the eighth-best point guard in the nation in his class. Scored 2,337 points throughout his high school career at Callaway High School in Jackson, averaging 25.4 points per game over four seasons. He averaged 33.1 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game, leading Callaway to three district titles and a trio of state appearances.

Daeshun Ruffin ultimately chose Ole Miss, becoming the program’s first-ever consensus four-star recruit. He had an immediate impact on the SEC program as a freshman, averaging the second-highest points per game total (12.6) on the team, while also averaging 25.9 minutes per game, 3.4 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game during the 2021-2022 season. He was limited to 14 games because of a hand injury.



Those numbers took a slight dip during the 2022-2023 season as Ruffin was limited to just 11 games and saw his minutes cut to 18.3 per game. Ruffin averaged 9.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He entered the transfer portal earlier this year, and it didn’t take long for him to return to Jackson where he will play under the tutelage of Mo Williams.



Jackson State could have definitely used Ruffin’s scoring punch, as its 67.1 points per game were eighth-best in the 12-team SWAC. JSU finished 14-19 in its first season under Williams.

