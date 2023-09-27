Jackson State University 23-24 women’s basketball schedule released

By

JACKSON, Miss.| Jackson State University head women’s basketball coach, Tomekia Reed , announced the 2023-24 women’s basketball schedule, which includes three games in the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico in November, 11 non-conference matchups and a season opener at home.



Jackson State ended the 2022-23 campaign 21-10 overall and 17-1 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. The Tigers’ season concluded in the first round of the postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) in a 79-68 loss to Memphis.



Jackson State University will open its season at home against LeMoyne-Owen (Nov. 7) at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. The Tigers will host Tougaloo (Nov. 15) before hitting the road to face Southeastern Louisiana (Nov 20). JSU will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico to compete in the San Juan Shootout against Central Florida (Nov. 23), the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez (Nov. 24) and St. John’s University (Nov. 25).



JSU will open a five-game road stretch beginning with Kansas State (Dec. 1), then to Oregon State (Dec. 9). The Tigers will head back to the home state for a visit with SEC opponent Mississippi State (Dec. 14). Jackson State will continue on the road to Miami (Dec. 20) and close out its non-conference slate at Texas (Dec. 27).





The defending SWAC regular season champions will tip off conference play at home versus Alcorn State (Jan. 6). JSU will open its first road series at Alabama State (Jan. 13) and Alabama A&M (Jan. 15). The Tigers will host Prairie View A&M (Jan. 20) and Texas Southern (Jan. 22) at the AAC. JSU will then travel to Florida to take on Bethune-Cookman (Jan. 27) and Florida A&M (Jan. 29).



Jackson State will take on Grambling State (Feb. 3) and Southern University (Feb. 5) at home before opening another road swing at Mississippi Valley State (Feb. 10) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Feb. 12). Jackson State will play host to Florida A&M (Feb. 17) and Bethune-Cookman (Feb. 19).



After hosting the two Florida teams, the Tigers will enter a three-game road trip against Alcorn State (Feb. 24), Texas Southern (Mar. 2) and Prairie View A&M (Mar. 4). JSU will close out the 2023-24 regular season at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Mar. 7) and Mississippi Valley State (Mar. 9).



The Cricket Wireless SWAC Basketball Tournament will be held in Birmingham, Ala. at Bartow Arena on March 13-16.



To view the complete 2023-24 women’s basketball schedule, click here.

