FAMU brings winning streak to Mississippi Valley State matchup

HBCU football fans will be in for a treat when Mississippi Valley State and Florida A&M (FAMU) meet on Saturday evening. A good showing by Mississippi Valley State would be welcomed, especially after losing to North Carolina Central in their last outing. Florida A&M won’t make it easy though. They’re riding the momentum of a recent victory over Alabama State and are hoping to parlay that into another win here.
Mississippi Valley State (0-3 Overall)
Issues on both sides of the ball have been widespread for the Delta Devils. Their defense has been allowing 448 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Mississippi Valley State’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 223 yards per outing. Finding daylight on the ground has been a struggle. So far this season, they’re only averaging 2.9 yards per rushing attempt.
Photo Courtesy of Aliyah Hill/Mississippi Valley State Athletics
Tailback Jared Wilson will be leading Mississippi Valley State in this one. Wilson has rushed for 156 yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Mississippi Valley State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Kerrick Ross has been on the receiving end of 26% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
MVSU went 2-9 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 24.0 points in their only home game this season. Mississippi Valley State has lost two straight matchups against Florida A&M since Oct 23, 2021.
FAMU (3-1 Overall, 2-0 in SWAC)
The Rattlers will enter this match up with a 3-1 campaign so far. They are averaging 26.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 14 touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, FAMU has shown they can be a problem. They have held opponents to an impressive 17.0 points per game.
Jeremy Moussa is looking to continue the play he showcased in FAMU’s last game. Moussa threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
FAMU’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 28% of rush attempts.
The Rattlers’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 38.0 points in their only away game this season. FAMU is looking to remain undefeated in FCS HBCU games this year, as they are currently 2-0 in such games.
