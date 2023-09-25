Alabama State University player was arrested after punching guard

The Alabama State University football player shown striking a security guard after a game against Florida A&M was arrested on Saturday night.
Jacob Freeman was charged with ‘causing bodily harm’ in the hours following Alabama State’s 23-10 loss to FAMU at Bragg Stadium. Freeman was seen on video taking a swing and connecting a punch against a security guard at the stadium. He was later released and subsequently suspended from the Alabama State University football team.
His head coach, Eddie Robinson Jr., addressed the matter during the weekly SWAC Coaches Media Day Call.
“The incident that the kid had was unfortunate, and he was 100 percent to blame. We can’t have that. It is a bad representation of himself, Alabama State, and the SWAC conference,” Robinson Jr. said. “He understands that incidents like that are a mistake, but you still have to suffer the consequences. That’s how life goes. He understands that, and he’s remorseful, but at the same time, he has to go through the process of his actions.”
Alabama State University released the following statement on Sunday morning.
“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete.
We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university.
There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”
Freeman is a transfer from Georgia State. He did not play in Saturday night’s game.