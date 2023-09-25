VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Alabama State University player was arrested after punching guard

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson spoke after a member of his team was arrested for throwing a punch at a security guard after a game.
Posted on

The Alabama State University football player shown striking a security guard after a game against Florida A&M was arrested on Saturday night.

Jacob Freeman was charged with ‘causing bodily harm’ in the hours following Alabama State’s 23-10 loss to FAMU at Bragg Stadium. Freeman was seen on video taking a swing and connecting a punch against a security guard at the stadium. He was later released and subsequently suspended from the Alabama State University football team. 

His head coach, Eddie Robinson Jr., addressed the matter during the weekly SWAC Coaches Media Day Call. 

“The incident that the kid had was unfortunate, and he was 100 percent to blame. We can’t have that. It is a bad representation of himself, Alabama State, and the SWAC conference,” Robinson Jr. said. “He understands that incidents like that are a mistake, but you still have to suffer the consequences. That’s how life goes. He understands that, and he’s remorseful, but at the same time, he has to go through the process of his actions.”

FAMU, Alabama State rivalry reaches new heights in the SWAC


Eddie Robinson Jr., Alabama State University, MEAC SWAC
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson celebrates his first win. (082722)

Alabama State University released the following statement on Sunday morning.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete.

We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university.

There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”

Freeman is a transfer from Georgia State. He did not play in Saturday night’s game. 

Alabama State University player was arrested after punching guard
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Delaware State vs Miami (OH) Delaware State vs Miami (OH)
338
2023 Football

Delaware State remains winless with loss to Miami (OH)
361
2023 Football

WSSU dominates Bluefield State: Three takeaways
362
2023 Football

Williams leads Grambling State to victory, taking down Texas Southern
174
CIAA

CIAA Basketball: ECSU women, Fayetteville State men 2024 favorites
FAMU, Bragg Stadium FAMU, Bragg Stadium
743
2023 Football

FAMU secures SWAC victory Over Alabama State
To Top
X